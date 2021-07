On May 7, 2021, I had a horrific fall at our camp behind Catfish Lake in Golden Meadow. I was in excruciating pain when my husband called 911. The first ones to come to my rescue were from our outstanding Lafourche Parish Fire District #3 office. They were the ones who sent out a boat to rescue me, attended to my immediate needs and took me to the boat launch where Lafourche Ambulance further assisted me.