It’s easy to describe many games in just a few words. Battlefield 5 equals “A World War 2 shooter”; GTA 5 is a “crime-filled open-world game set in a fictional LA”. Discolored is a… a… well, I’m struggling to get past the title. You see in Discolored there isn’t any directive as to why you are playing it, what your purpose is, or what is happening in the world. There are clues to decipher and red herrings to confuse those looking for it, but on the whole it doesn’t matter if you don’t. That doesn’t make it an unhappy experience though. Far from it.