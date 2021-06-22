Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

This Summer, Don’t Forget That Your Body Already IS A ‘Beach Body’

By Nikkya Hargrove
Posted by 
Scary Mommy
Scary Mommy
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At some point in our lives, we’ve all been there. We’ve longed for summer, and with that longing often comes a desire to get into shape. Bathing suits are on display weeks ahead of time, when not even the weather has a chance to get beach ready. Dieting commercials and social media ads seem to increase, also trying to sell us a bathing suit.

www.scarymommy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Workouts
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Instagram
Related
Workoutsboxrox.com

40 Hard Workouts You Can Do at Home to Transform your Body

These hard at home workouts are designed to be performed with minimal equipment, anywhere you like. Feel free to scale them up or down depending on what equipment you have available and your ability level. TIPS TO IMPROVE MOTIVATION. A few simple tips can go a long way when it...
Fitnessfemalefirst.co.uk

Here’s How You Can Hit Your Body Goals This Summer

After a long hard 2020, we are all ready to get back to the beach and enjoy this summer of 2021. While it is exciting to finally be able to go out and be social, many of us are all too familiar with the “quarantine weight” that has been added to our bodies, and some of us are having a hard time getting it off. We are all about body positivity and there is no body type that is better than the other, but body sculpting treatments, like CoolSculpting and Brazilian butt lift are seeming to become more and more popular. What is it about these treatments that are appealing? How much is CoolSculpting and what kinds of other body sculpting treatments are out there?
Skin Carehaysfreepress.com

Learn not to burn: Don’t forget sunscreen this summer

Nothing sounds cooler than lying by a river or swimming pool in the Texas summer heat. But before soaking up the sun, there are some precautions that people should take to protect their skin. “We are getting into the warmer months,” said Dr. Erica Stevens of Baylor Scott & White,...
Apparelmerricksart.com

Summer Dresses for Different Body Types

I talk so much about dressing your body type, but which pieces actually work best for you and your body? Here are some summer dresses that are best for the five most common body types. Summer dresses for every body type. One of my biggest goals with this blog and...
Fitnessgoodmenproject.com

O.W.N.E.R.: Own Your Body, Own Your Life

The most basic concepts create the biggest shifts and results in our human experience. Overlooking the basics eventually result in pain and suffering. I learned this the hard way. “How much water do you drink?” my coach asked me on our first coaching call. I had hired him because my...
Mental Healthlakeandsumterstyle.com

Your body keeps score

Traumatic experiences may be making you physically ill. The word “trauma” conjures up images of gruesome car accidents, speeding ambulances, medevac flights, and emergency rooms. Stat. Code blue. The golden hour. That’s physical trauma. More common, though less obvious, is emotional trauma, which is often more devastating and far-reaching than...
Skin Carewmagazine.com

6 Body Scrubs That Will Soften and Smooth Your Summer Skin

Vacations and visits to the spa are both taking their rightful places back on our summer calendars—and in a perfect world, you’ll have the opportunity for a relaxing self-care treatment while on a trip. More often than not, though, destination spas—save heralded locations in Switzerland or Hungary—can be completely overrated, with bloated prices on lymphatic techniques and tools that you can get for a better price in the United States. (Plus, it’s not the 90’s anymore. Products are available online, regardless of where you live.) To all the beauty junkies out there, this is where your product wisdom should prevail. Instead of forking over tons of cash for a mediocre body treatment, give yourself a body scrub while traveling (or doing a DIY pamper at home). With insight from some of the most renowned celebrity makeup artists, we’ve compiled a handful of the best body scrubs on the market that soften, reinvigorate, and smooth your skin at the end of the long, hot summer day—whether you’re lounging at Le Sirenuse in Positano or the Betsy Head pool in Brooklyn.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

Over 40? Don't Miss This Killer Lean-Body Exercise Trick

It's simply a fact that if you want to burn as much fat as you can in the shortest conceivable amount of time, you need to do high-intensity interval training (HIIT). For proof, know that according to a meta-analysis of more than 786 exercise studies published in The British Journal of Sports Medicine, interval training, when compared to moderate-intensity exercises such as brisk walking or running, was found to be vastly superior for burning fat and getting lean.
Weight Lossatlanticcitynews.net

Keto Burn Advantage Shark Tank: #1 REVIEWS Keto Burn Pills | Scam Alert 2021

During most of our work, we don't remember what's going on with our health. Health problems do occur regularly. Overweight and obese are the main health problems that can lead to many health issues. The regular consumption of food like burgers, pastries, pasta, pizza, and fresh fries leads to the accumulation of fat inside the body. Human health can be vigorously affected by the amount of fat getting stored in the body. It affects the immune system and metabolism of the body along with degrading the growth of muscles and bones.
HealthThrive Global

Coming Home to Your Body

Our bodies are truly amazing. They receive and process millions of bits of sensory information every second, processing way more information than our brains can. Think about it: your body performs thousands of functions automatically every single day! You don’t have to do anything. Your body knows what to do. It would take too long to list them all, but your heart beats, your body produces new cells constantly, digests and assimilates food, and so many more very technical things. For most of us, our bodies take us where we need to go.
Skin CareConnecticut Post

Body Care Tips to Give You the Confidence to Reveal More of Your Skin this Summer [Video]

(BPT) - Summer is here, and it’s a time when we’re ready to enjoy the warm weather, spend more time outdoors and bare more skin. As the seasons transition, it’s important to keep in mind that our skin can also experience uncomfortable changes — like dryness. Olay’s body care experts partnered with trusted dermatologists to create its Dermatologist-Designed Collection, which targets specific dry skin concerns. Dermatologists can be confident recommending this collection to their patients because each body wash is approved by the Skin Health Alliance. For more information: olay.com.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The One Thing To Eat To Get Rid Of Belly Fat, Says Dietitian

There are so many misconceptions about how to lose weight—particularly when it comes to stubborn belly fat. And many of the tips to get rid of belly fat claim to be "quick fixes" are straight-up myths… and can even be super dangerous (like swallowing cotton balls). What?!. One pervasive myth...
Petskwbu.org

This Fourth of July, Don't Forget About Your Pets

As Americans fire up the grills and shoot some fireworks, we need to be mindful about our four-legged friends. Paula Rivadeneira is the executive director of the Humane Society of Central Texas and says that animals don’t like the noise, and will do just about anything to try to get away from it.
Mental HealthMySanAntonio

Fueling Your Body is Key to Fueling Your Business

Few entrepreneurs are aware of how their diet affects their mental health along with how the foods they eat mitigate their ability to handle stress. Over the last few years, our collective mental state has declined immensely from isolation in quarantine and the poor choices in foods we have been making. Being in business for ourselves has created a unique response to understand just how food can affect our mental state. Foods also influence our ability to perform at the levels needed as business owners to keep in a peak state of performance.
WorkoutsPosted by
MyTexasDaily

Smart ways to get your health and fitness back into a normal routine

(BPT) - This past year has been a rollercoaster, adding a lot of stress to everyone’s lives and, for many, their health, fitness and nutrition have suffered because of it. Gyms and even outdoor exercise spaces were closed. People worked and studied from home full time, meaning they were more sedentary. Being at home meant it was easier to snack and the temptation to order delivery was ever present. As so many people prioritized staying safe and limiting the spread of the virus, some healthy lifestyle choices were forfeited.
Weight Lossatlanticcitynews.net

Dragons Den Keto: #1 Trending UK | Best Weight Loss Supplement | Keto Diet Pills

Are you looking for a better solution to burn extra body fat? Millions of people are trying to lose weight and most of them are not able to achieve the desired results due to improper practice. The Keto diet is a trending method to lose weight and lots of people are trying to achieve amazing results with this method. But there is a problem with a deficiency in the body's nutrients. Hence, achieving the best body shape gets harder. Nobody likes being overweight and it also provides several health problems. It is important to reduce body weight without any harmful effects on overall health. This review can help in finding the best weight loss product in the market right now. Dragons Den Keto is the most effective weight loss item today. According to its website, it is an excellent natural formula that can help in entering the keto diet process smoothly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy