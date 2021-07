ATLANTA — On Wednesday, the Mets lost to the Braves by 18 runs. On Thursday, the Mets lost by only a run. The second probably stings more, given how it occurred. The Braves beat the Mets, 4-3, on Freddie Freeman's walk-off infield single to cap a flurry of wild and wacky events in the bottom of the ninth — an inning in which the ball never left the infield.