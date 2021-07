A T-shirt changes behavior. For the last four weeks, like many people, I have resumed exercising to lose my COVID pounds. Every weekday I walk a few minutes around my neighborhood. I wear a T-shirt, usually with the logo of a sports team, or an uplifting quote. I pass by the same 10 or so people every day. Sometimes, I say “Good morning” first, and other times they beat me to it. A friendly exchange between neighbors, I thought.