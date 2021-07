Rosario was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with an abdominal strain, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. Manager Terry Francona said Tuesday that Rosario was probably going to be placed on the IL after he aggravated the abdominal injury Monday, and now the move has been made official. Per Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal, president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti described the injury as "mild," so there's a chance Rosario is activated when the club returns from the All-Star break July 16. Outfielder Daniel Johnson was recalled in a corresponding roster move.