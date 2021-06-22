Severe Weather Statement issued for Schenectady by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 20:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Schenectady A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN SCHENECTADY AND ALBANY COUNTIES At 904 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Berne, or 11 miles southwest of Rotterdam, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Albany, Schenectady, Rotterdam, Colonie, Delmar, Guilderland, Niskayuna, Duanesburg, Westerlo, Berne, Voorheesville, Altamont, Delanson, Preston-Potter Hollow, Feura Bush, Preston Hollow, New Scotland, Knox, Princetown and Rensselaerville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov