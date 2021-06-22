TenderBison to Sponsor Zane Smith at Knoxville Raceway

Justin Henderson had the car to beat on Saturday at the Knoxville Raceway. The 410 driver left no doubt as to who had the fastest car as he won the A-Main out running Brian Brown in the last few laps after Henderson’s front wing broke. Henderson also had several visitors including 1983 Knoxville Nationals Winner Sammy Swindell driving for the TKS Motorsports entry. In the 360s, Cory Eliason, who finished 3rd in the 410s, won the 360 show. Eliason caught a break with a caution period and took full advantage passing Ryan Giles on a restart with two laps to go. Eric Bridger made sure the Pro Sprints A did not have the same excitement as he led all the entire way and was never challenged. It is a big week coming up for the Knoxville Raceway. Thursday and Friday the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series runs the Corn Belt 150, then the USAC National Sprint Cars come in on Saturday.