Knoxville, IA

TenderBison to Sponsor Zane Smith at Knoxville Raceway

GMS Racing officials announced today that TenderBison will sponsor Zane Smith for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Knoxville Raceway on July 9. "I'm excited to have TenderBison on board for Knoxville," said Smith. "I love cooking out and grilling. Bison is such a healthy choice and is some of my favorite meat to prepare. It's a partnership that makes sense. Knoxville is going to be a special race and I'm going to do my best to put the 'TenderBison Bison Beast' in victory lane."

