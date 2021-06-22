The Incomparable Josh Rhodes Discusses Building a Career, Not a Competition!
Everyone has influences and inspirations in the industry, and I can truly say that Josh Rhodes checks off both of those boxes for me. I had the honor of meeting Josh when I was privileged enough to be performing in a show he was directing and choreographing in Guys and Dolls at The Asolo Repertory Theatre several years back. To this day, that is truly an experience I have kept near and dear to my heart. Josh has directed and choreographed for film and television as well as theatres all across the world. On Broadway, Josh has choreographed Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, First Date, It Shoulda Been You, and Bright Star. He was also the Assistant Choreographer for the Drowsy Chaperone on Broadway. Overseas, he has choreographed Carousel on London's West End, the European tour of Doctor Dolittle, and worked with the European National Opera.www.onstageblog.com