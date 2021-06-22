Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Why Manifest Is Dead After Three Seasons Despite Rescue Efforts

By Laura Hurley
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Manifest ended its third season on a devastating death and mind-boggling cliffhanger, but the finale was followed by news of a cancellation from NBC. The cancellation left a lot of questions unanswered, especially in light of showrunner Jeff Rake's plans for a six-season saga. Rake and the stars hit social media to rally fans to try and push for a new home for Manifest, and Netflix showed some interest. Sadly for Manifest fans, however, the show is officially dead.

www.cinemablend.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
28K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Athena Karkanis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Nbc#Fox#Manifest#Olive#Bachelor Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Netflix
Related
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Manifest movie possible after season 4 cancellation, says creator

A Manifest movie is possible following its season 4 cancellation, according to its creator. On the back of the show's axing by NBC and its subsequent failed Netflix revival, the series has been left on somewhat of a cliffhanger. However, there is still hope viewers will get all the answers...
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Manifest’ Officially Canceled After Netflix & Others Pass on Save

Despite the departure from NBC, Manifest was hoping to land at Netflix to continue its story; unfortunately, the streamer has opted not to pick up the supernatural series for a fourth season. According to Deadline, lengthy conversations and deliberations between the recently canceled NBC show and Netflix stretched into this...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Manifest's Josh Dallas, Other Cast Members React After Efforts To Save The Show From Cancellation Fail

Following NBC drama Manifest’s devastating cancellation after that twist-filled Season 3 finale cliffhanger, fans remained hopeful that the show would continue on elsewhere. While it dominated Netflix’s charts soon after the first two seasons dropped on the streamer, the platform surprisingly passed on the series, breaking the hearts of fans everywhere yet again. Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh and more of the show's stars reacted to the news of the missing plane drama’s official cancellation, reflecting on their time on the series.
TV & Videosmxdwn.com

Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter to Partner With Netflix in Movie Deal

Netflix just got a whole lot more interesting now that the talented team of Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter have joined the streaming service for an exclusive first-look feature film deal, Deadline has learned exclusively. The agreement with Netflix comes two and a half years before Berlanti’s huge overall deal...
TV SeriesEW.com

Manifest creator wants to give fans the ending they deserve despite show's cancellation

Manifest fans, Jeff Rake hears you and aches for your loss. And the series creator has now made it a mission to give you the closure you deserve. Rake tweeted Sunday to let fans know that he's trying to find a way to conclude the series, which wrapped its three-season run on NBC earlier this month. "Could take a week, a month a year. But we're not giving up," he wrote. "You deserve an end to the story. Keep the conversation alive. If it works out, it's because of YOU."
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Fans Are Obsessed Over New Netflix Series That's Like 'The Crown And Gossip Girl Had A Baby'

The summer months may see a shortage of options when it comes to network TV, but Netflix has plenty to offer streamers in the market for some new and unique series. One new release is already earning a fandom, just a week after making its debut on Netflix. Scandinavian-Swedish teen drama Young Royals delivers a story that has been described as if "Gossip Girl and The Crown had a baby," and if that's not enough to convince you that it's worth checking out, there are already plenty of viewers to recommend it.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Awesome Way The Boys Will Keep Fans Busy During The Long Wait For Season 3

The Boys wrapped up its racially charged second season all the way back in October 2020, which truly feels like three lifetimes ago at this point, so the wait for Season 3 (and Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy) is becoming less bearable by the day. (Or maybe it's the heat. One or the other.) In any case, showrunner Eric Kripke & Co. have conceived a truly genius way to keep fans invested in the comic book adaptation during the long wait between seasons, and it's already available for fans to enjoy.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Manifest's Mysteries Could Actually Be Wrapped Up In A TV Movie

Manifest was known for spinning complex mysteries about what happened to the survivors of Flight 828, and there was layer upon layer of story by the time of the third season finale in early June. Unfortunately for all of those who were convinced that the show definitely needed to be renewed after the cliffhanger-packed Season 3 finale, NBC officially cancelled Manifest just days after Season 3 ended. Even though efforts to find a new home to continue what had been planned as a six-season story have failed, the mysteries can really be resolved in a feature-length movie if given the chance.
TV SeriesGamespot

HBO's The Last Of Us Series Has 10 Episodes In Season 1

Filming on HBO's The Last of Us TV series is currently underway in Canada, and now a few more details about the project have come to light from writer Craig Mazin. He revealed this on a Scriptnotes podcast, also confirming that season 1 has five different directors. Mazin--who previously worked...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Witcher Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date, And That's Not All

The Witcher fans have been waiting well over a year to find out what happens next after the Season 1 finale that left Yennefer in dire straits, while also finally letting Geralt and Ciri's paths cross. War has come to the Continent, and the stage was set for a thrilling (and more linear) start to Season 2...whenever that would happen, as no premiere date had been announced. Now, Netflix has announced the Season 2 premiere date and some new first looks, and it's time to start getting excited!
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

CSI: Vegas: 8 Quick Things We Know About The CSI Revival

Over the years, the CSI spin-offs have traveled to Miami, New York, and even the far recesses of cyberspace. Now, the franchise is going back to where it all started with CSI: Vegas, the latest installment in the expanding procedural forensics crime series. Featuring new and returning talents, including William...
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Manifest Season 4 Release Date and Time: When Is It Coming Out Manifest Season 4?

Manifest is an American drama that is highly popular worldwide. This is a supernatural drama. Jeff Rake is the creation of this drama and the composer is Danny Lux. Robert Zemeckis is the execituivevof eh series. It also has six producers including Jack Rapke Jacqueline Levine, Jeff Rake, David, Frankel (pilot), Joe Chappelle, and Len Goldstein. The editing credit goes to Elena Paganini, Nicholas Erasmus, Scott Boyd, Steven Lang, Mark Conte, Nina M. Gilberti, and Maura Corey.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Mr. Iglesias Cancelled, Netflix Continuing On The Cancellation Train

Netflix has gone on a cancellation spree over the past few months, giving the axe to everything ranging from comedies (including Mr. Iglesias) to dramas to even a brand new superheroes series. Now, the streamer has added another show to the list of projects that won't be coming back for another season. Katherine Langford's Cursed has been cancelled after one season.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?

Comments / 0

Community Policy