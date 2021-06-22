Why Manifest Is Dead After Three Seasons Despite Rescue Efforts
Manifest ended its third season on a devastating death and mind-boggling cliffhanger, but the finale was followed by news of a cancellation from NBC. The cancellation left a lot of questions unanswered, especially in light of showrunner Jeff Rake's plans for a six-season saga. Rake and the stars hit social media to rally fans to try and push for a new home for Manifest, and Netflix showed some interest. Sadly for Manifest fans, however, the show is officially dead.www.cinemablend.com