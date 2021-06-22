Why Manifest Is Dead After Three Seasons Despite Rescue Efforts

Manifest was known for spinning complex mysteries about what happened to the survivors of Flight 828, and there was layer upon layer of story by the time of the third season finale in early June. Unfortunately for all of those who were convinced that the show definitely needed to be renewed after the cliffhanger-packed Season 3 finale, NBC officially cancelled Manifest just days after Season 3 ended. Even though efforts to find a new home to continue what had been planned as a six-season story have failed, the mysteries can really be resolved in a feature-length movie if given the chance.