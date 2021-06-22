Seattle tech workers launch effort to help boost herd immunity against COVID-19

Around nine in 10 adults in the UK are estimated to have Covid antibodies, new figures suggest. The Office for National Statistics said that in England, 89.8 per cent of the adult population would be likely to have tested positive for antibodies against coronavirus in the week beginning 14 June – suggesting they had the infection in the past or have been vaccinated. That was an increase from 79.6 per cent a month ago.The figure stretched from 84.7 per cent in Scotland (up month on month from 71.8 per cent) to 91.8 per cent in Wales (up from 82.1...