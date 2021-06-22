Cancel
Seattle tech workers launch effort to help boost herd immunity against COVID-19

KING 5
KING 5
 17 days ago
SEATTLE — Two tech workers in Seattle have launched an effort to support the push toward achieving herd immunity against the coronavirus. Greg Akselrod turned to his friend and former Microsoft colleague, Ian Mikutel, to start an organization called VacSeen.org. The company makes simple silicon bracelets with the slogan "VacSeen" on them, similar to the "Live Strong" yellow bracelets that became synonymous with the fight against cancer.

