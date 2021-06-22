Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Major Ocean-Observing Satellite – Copernicus Sentinel-6 – Goes Live!

By European Space Agency (ESA)
scitechdaily.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing liftoff last November and more than six months spent carefully calibrating the most advanced mission dedicated to measuring sea-level rise, Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich is now operational – meaning that its data are available to climate researchers, ocean-weather forecasts and other data users. Sentinel-6 is one of the European...

Copernicus
European Union, Weather Forecasts, Eumetsat, NOAA, French, TOPEX/Poseidon, Jason-3, Sentinel, European Commission, Space
