You are currently viewing the abstract. Plastics have revolutionized modern life, but have created a global waste crisis driven by our reliance and demand for low-cost, disposable materials. New approaches are vital to address challenges related to plastics waste heterogeneity, along with the property reductions induced by mechanical recycling. Chemical recycling and upcycling of polymers may enable circularity through separation strategies, chemistries that promote closed-loop recycling inherent to macromolecular design, and transformative processes that shift the life-cycle landscape. Polymer upcycling schemes may enable lower-energy pathways and minimal environmental impacts compared with traditional mechanical and chemical recycling. The emergence of industrial adoption of recycling and upcycling approaches is encouraging, solidifying the critical role for these strategies in addressing the fate of plastics and driving advances in next-generation materials design.