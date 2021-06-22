Shazam: Fury of the Gods Cast Pic Shows Off the Super Family
Shazam: Fury of the Gods is currently filming, and the first cast photo shows off the Super Family in costume. Director David F. Sandberg shared the first photo to Twitter today revealing the costumes for the adult versions of the family in Freddy Freeman (Adam Brody), Darla Dudley (Meagan Good), Eugene Choi (Ross Butler), Billy Batson (Zachary Levi), Mary Bromfield (Michelle Borth), and Pedro Peña (D.J. Cotrona). You can see the pic below, which Sandberg captioned:411mania.com