Shazam: Fury of the Gods Cast Pic Shows Off the Super Family

Helen Mirren is playing Hespera, the antagonist in Shazam: Fury of the Gods, and now we have our first photos of Mirren in costume courtesy of Just Jared below. Mirren looks as though she is about to cop a feel of Zachary Levi’s man boobs. However, I am sure that is not the case. This appears to be a shot taken in between takes, given the crew in the background. Though, we do get our first look at how Mirren will look within the movie. To be honest, this is kinda what I expected from some ancient being that’s not too happy with Shazam. There are more photos available if you actually check the website linked in the social media post.