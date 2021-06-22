Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Shazam: Fury of the Gods Cast Pic Shows Off the Super Family

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShazam: Fury of the Gods is currently filming, and the first cast photo shows off the Super Family in costume. Director David F. Sandberg shared the first photo to Twitter today revealing the costumes for the adult versions of the family in Freddy Freeman (Adam Brody), Darla Dudley (Meagan Good), Eugene Choi (Ross Butler), Billy Batson (Zachary Levi), Mary Bromfield (Michelle Borth), and Pedro Peña (D.J. Cotrona). You can see the pic below, which Sandberg captioned:

411mania.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Brody
Person
Lucy Liu
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Michelle Borth
Person
Zachary Levi
Person
Ross Butler
Person
Meagan Good
Person
David F. Sandberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shazam#Fury#The Super Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince Could Be Replaced By Brazilian Wonder Woman

Thanks to her role as the DCEU’s Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot is now firmly established as one of the biggest and highest-paid female stars in Hollywood, using her increased clout to have a much larger say in the creative process of her output. She was listed as a producer on...
Behind Viral VideosMovieWeb

TikTok of Tom Holland Wishing to Be Spider-Man Before He Was Cast Goes Viral

Although the character of Spider-Man comes with as close to a guarantee of success as any Hollywood movie can get, there is something about Tom Holland's latest incarnation of the webbed-wonder that, along with the power of the MCU, has elevated the character to a level of public adoration that even the previous movies has never quite managed. So it is no surprise that an old video of a young Tom Holland talking about his aspirations of becoming Spider-Man has gone viral on Tiktok. Fans in their thousands have shared the video, acknowledging how Holland managed to make his dream a reality just two years later.
Movieslrmonline.com

Shazam: Fury Of The Gods Photos Show Helen Mirren In Costume

Helen Mirren is playing Hespera, the antagonist in Shazam: Fury of the Gods, and now we have our first photos of Mirren in costume courtesy of Just Jared below. Mirren looks as though she is about to cop a feel of Zachary Levi’s man boobs. However, I am sure that is not the case. This appears to be a shot taken in between takes, given the crew in the background. Though, we do get our first look at how Mirren will look within the movie. To be honest, this is kinda what I expected from some ancient being that’s not too happy with Shazam. There are more photos available if you actually check the website linked in the social media post.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jason Momoa Needs To Grab A Shirt, As Aquaman 2 Is Filming, And It Looks Cold AF

Although we reunited Jason Momoa’s Aquaman earlier this year in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, within the DC Extended Universe timeline, his last chronological appearance was in his solo movie, which came out in December 2018. While we’re still a ways off from Aquaman 2, a.k.a. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, from hitting the big screen, Momoa and the rest of the sequel’s cast and crew have finally started filming the sequel. However, the Game of Thrones actor better make sure he has a shirt handy for the first location where they’re rolling cameras.
Moviesepicstream.com

Shazam! Director Teases Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Cameo in Fury of the Gods

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Comic book fans have been patiently waiting to see the titanic clash between Shazam and Black Adam on the big screen and now that the Man in Black is finally heading to the DC Extended Universe, you can best believe that it's only going to be a matter of time before we see Zachary Levi and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dwayne Johnson Is Teaming Up With A Fast And Furious Writer For A Christmas Movie

At this point it seems like Dwayne Johnson has done it all. He's been a professional wrestling champion. He's been the star of massive blockbuster movie franchises. He's done fun for all ages family comedies. He's about to make his debut in a superhero movie He's a producer as well, creating a wide variety of projects, including some where you never see his face. But there is one corner of Hollywood Dwayne Johnson has yet to conquer, the Christmas movie. But just wait, because it appears The Rock is going there next, and he's bringing part of the Fast & Furious franchise with him.
MoviesA.V. Club

Dwayne Johnson to star in Red One for Amazon, not to be confused with his Red Notice on Netflix

Today, Variety has a report announcing that Dwayne Johnson is going to star in an Amazon Studios movie called Red One that is some kind of “globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy” (which means it’s a movie that will appeal to kids and adults, that it takes place around the world, and that Dwayne Johnson will mug for the camera in between stunts) that involves “a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre” (which we’re going to guess means that it’s a movie about Christmas characters). Variety says a press release announcing the film also brags that it’s a “unique concept” that “could encompass not only a tentpole film, but could reach beyond entertainment across multiple industries and businesses.” Basically, it’s a movie that they can make Funko Pops out of.
MoviesComicBook

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Provides Production Update

The production for Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently in full swing and will see the return of Zachary Levi in the titular role as well as the young and older versions of the "Shazamily." The first film's director, David F. Sandberg, is also returning to helm the sequel and he's providing a lot of fun updates about the movie on social media. Recently, Sandberg shared a look at the movie's new hero costumes and his latest post provides an update on the production's status.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Helen Mirren Praises Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Co-Star Zachary Levi

David F. Sandberg’s Shazam! earned $366 million at the box office, hardly massive by the standards of the superhero genre, but with a budget of under $100 million it was the DCEU’s cheapest installment and turned out to be the most profitable once the numbers were crunched. It also rode a wave of acclaim from both critics and audiences, so expectations have been raised for its sequel, Fury of the Gods.
MoviesPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

First Official ‘Shazam 2’ Photo Reveals Cast’s New Costumes

The first Shazam did an impressive job hiding a big surprise from its final act: Billy Batson’s entire adopted family got their own super-powers and joined together as the “Shazam Family” for the climactic fight. At this point, though, the cat is out of the bag, so for the sequel, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, the presence of all those Shazams - including the characters known in comics as Shazam Jr. and Lady Marvel — can be a big part of promoting the film.
Moviesepicstream.com

Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Joins Tiktok With A Promise to Disappoint All His Fans

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. We all have to admit, Ryan Reynolds is one of the most versatile actors in the industry but he is most known for his comedic side flowing naturally as if humor is his language. He’s proven it not just once, but twice being the star of Deadpool, and now, he is the latest addition on Tiktok as he finally joins the platform with a promise to disappoint all his fans, but really, he wouldn’t, as he’ll definitely be a dose of laughter in a day.
MoviesMovieWeb

Patrick Wilson Shares Intense Aquaman 2 Training Video

Aquaman star Patrick Wilson is training hard to take on Jason Momoa's titular superhero in the upcoming sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The actor, who will reprise the role of Orm AKA Ocean Master in the DC follow-up, shared a clip of his weightlifting regime, and Wilson is clearly ready to once again go toe-to-toe with Momoa's behemoth King of Atlantis.
MoviesPosted by
Us Weekly

How John Cena Kept His ‘F9’ Role a Secret and Hid the ‘Dead Giveaway’ From ‘Fast & Furious’ Fans

The devil is in the details — and so are spoilers. John Cena explained that he had to hide a prop between takes in order to keep his F9 role under wraps. In the ninth Fast & Furious film, Cena, 44, plays Jakob Toretto, the long-lost brother of Vin Diesel‘s Dom. The character wears the family cross in the film, but the WWE star knew that he couldn’t let fans see the prop early.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds Explains Why He Thinks Green Lantern Failed

Once upon a time, 2011’s Green Lantern was planned to be Warner Bros’ response to Iron Man. The movie was going to be a soft introduction to a new DC cinematic universe and would have been followed by a Flash film and eventually versions of Superman, Batman and the Justice League. Of course, it didn’t work out that way, as Green Lantern flopped, received terrible reviews and is now largely forgotten.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Free Guy Has Screened And Ryan Reynolds Is Sharing Some Fan Reactions

Everybody probably has that one movie they've been waiting a year or more to see following the pandemic delay of nearly everything. For some it may be the next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For others it was the recently released F9. If all you really want to do in a theater is laugh, then perhaps the movie you've been waiting for is Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy. Good news: that wait is almost over. For a few lucky souls, the wait actually is over, and Reynolds is sharing early reactions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy