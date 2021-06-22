Compostable Coffee Expansions
Güdpod Compostables, a line of single-serve compostable coffee pods, is expanding into North America. Güdpod Corp., the pods' producer, collaborates with Imper SpA for expansion, focusing on distribution. The cutting-edge coffee pods, which have been vetted by the Biodegradable Products Institute, among others, are made of an innovative sustainable material that is 100% compostable. The material makes the composting process of the Güdpod Compostables take only 90 days in commercial facilities. Despite their short composting time, the plant-based pods have a shelf life of up to 24 months.www.trendhunter.com