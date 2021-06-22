Compostable Coffee Expansions

It was like no other player in the grocery category. Dean & DeLuca, the upscale food emporium once synonymous with New York City luxury, drew in locals and tourists with the promise of fancy olive oils, locally sourced fruits and vegetables, and distinctive baked goods and cheeses. Years back, I had the privilege of doing work for this iconic brand which opened its first specialty food store in Greenwich Village in 1976, and went on to become the ideal for culinarians around the world, eventually averaging over $20 million in annual sales from its multiple locations, mail order business, and its D&D espresso bars. Some say its stark, minimalist gallery look, the white walls, white tile floors, butcher block counters, the stainless steel and chrome elements, inspired a long-standing contemporary trend in home kitchen design.