Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Compostable Coffee Expansions

By Josh Thompson-Persaud
TrendHunter.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGüdpod Compostables, a line of single-serve compostable coffee pods, is expanding into North America. Güdpod Corp., the pods' producer, collaborates with Imper SpA for expansion, focusing on distribution. The cutting-edge coffee pods, which have been vetted by the Biodegradable Products Institute, among others, are made of an innovative sustainable material that is 100% compostable. The material makes the composting process of the Güdpod Compostables take only 90 days in commercial facilities. Despite their short composting time, the plant-based pods have a shelf life of up to 24 months.

www.trendhunter.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keurig Coffee#Coffee Machines#Composting#Food Drink#Beverages#G Dpod Corp#Imper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Affordable Campfire-Inspired Treats

With summer in full swing, Marketside recently launched two delicious treats that pay homage to the campfire-style of cuisine – without requiring a campfire to indulge. The brand now offers the Marketside S'mores Bars and the Marketside S'mores Buttercrème Frosted Cookies, both available at Walmart. The Marketside S'mores Bars are...
Grand Rapids, MIWZZM 13

Wormies Composting Company: A sustainable solution

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We have heard since grade school that the environment operates as a cycle. The things that humans put into the earth end up leaking into our soils, eventually soaking back into our food supply, and back into our bodies. Wormies, a local company based right here...
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

Restaurant App-Making Platforms

Restaurants have suffered massive losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but with many jurisdictions now allowing these establishments to re-open, there's increasing demand for the services of the app-making platform Zappter. The Zappter app makes it easier than ever for restaurants to leverage app technologies to streamline their own operations...
IndustryTrendHunter.com

Sustainably Speedy Cargo Concepts

Hyperloop Transport Technologies, which focuses on commercial transportation solutions based on Elon Musk's Hyperloop concept, has introduced a revolutionary cargo concept that is designed to be capable of handling complex port logistics at high speed without compromising on care for the environment. The HyperloopTT system would make use of magnetic...
RetailForbes

It’s Disruptive Experiences, Not Products, That Drive Success In Today’s Market

It was like no other player in the grocery category. Dean & DeLuca, the upscale food emporium once synonymous with New York City luxury, drew in locals and tourists with the promise of fancy olive oils, locally sourced fruits and vegetables, and distinctive baked goods and cheeses. Years back, I had the privilege of doing work for this iconic brand which opened its first specialty food store in Greenwich Village in 1976, and went on to become the ideal for culinarians around the world, eventually averaging over $20 million in annual sales from its multiple locations, mail order business, and its D&D espresso bars. Some say its stark, minimalist gallery look, the white walls, white tile floors, butcher block counters, the stainless steel and chrome elements, inspired a long-standing contemporary trend in home kitchen design.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Juicy CBD Beverage Flavors

CBD Living launched the latest addition to its fizzy CBD drink lineup with the Black Cherry Sparkling Water release. The enhanced beverage contains 25mg of nano CBD and six essential vitamins and minerals like vitamin A, vitamin B12, zinc, and potassium. The nano composition of the CBD content is facilitated by CBD Living's Proprietary Water Soluble Nano Technology. This technology enables the CBD to be more easily absorbed by the body, increasing the overall efficacy of the wellness supplement.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Plastic-Free Lunch Kits

Lunchskins is expanding its product portfolio with the Lunchskins Bags + Straws Plastic-Free Starter Kit, a solution aimed at reducing plastic waste. The kit contains 25 Recyclable + Sealable Paper Sandwich Bags and 25 Long-Lasting Biodegradable Paper Straws and it leverages the brand's paper products made from FSC-certified pure wood pulp.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Flowing Coffee Tables

The & Chair is a multifunction coffee table that transforms into various other pieces of furniture. Its flowing design also allows it to be easily stored, making it suitable for limited spaces or tiny homes. Designed by Taiwan-based Shin Chen, the & Chair is inspired by the shape of the ampersand.
Woodbury, MNtwincitieslive.com

Willows Coffee

A great cup of coffee is essential for many of us. And, we know that not all coffee is created equal. Elizabeth met Viviana Gurdian-Roquebert from Woodbury, the creator of Willows Coffee. Viviana knows a thing or two about a good cup of coffee because the beans behind her coffee are grown in her home country of Costa Rica by her dad.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Microalgae Brewing Projects

Sydney's Young Henrys brewery is working with the University of Technology Sydney Climate Change Cluster (C3) to make the art of brewing beer a more carbon-neutral process. The project with C3 involved developing a way to use microalgae to capture CO2 and turn it into oxygen. Since the fermentation process that occurs during the production of beer creates large amounts of CO2, the project aims to reduce strain on the climate. It would take about two days for a tree to absorb the CO2 from producing a six-pack but Young Henrys' in-house cultivated algae absorbs CO2 and produces as much oxygen as 2.5 acres of wilderness.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

CBD Lemonade Sachets

Caliper is expanding its range of Mixed Berry, Lemon Lime and Cool Mint Swiftsticks with a limited-edition summer CBD Lemonade variety that instantly refreshes. The dissolvable CBD powder, like the Original Swiftsticks flavors, is free from THC, non-GMO, vegan and made without artificial flavors and colors. The fast-acting and water-soluble...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Flexible Outdoor Tube Lights

La Linea is a flexible silicone tube light designed for outdoor spaces. Bjarke Ingels Group designed the lighting fixture to be molded and adapted to various locations, making it ideal for outdoor gatherings. The light is constructed from modules of two different lengths by the Italian lighting manufacturer Artemide. The...
Ocean City, MDOcean City Today

Ocean City restaurants to compost food waste

Ocean City Council members on Tuesday unanimously approved a contract with Ocean Compost LLC to operate a pilot program to separate, collect, transport and process food waste from five restaurants in the resort area. Appearing before the mayor and council at its meeting that night, Director of Public Works Hal...
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Carbon-Negative Pavilions

Counterspace—a South African studio headed by Sumayya Vally (who was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 leaders of the future)—has designed a sustainable Serpentine Pavilion this year and the carbon-negative structure really fits in the progressively louder calls for respecting the environment and fighting climate change. Although the COVID-19 pandemic certainly delayed the completion of the structure, the pink and grey structure is finally standing tall in Kensington Gardens near the Serpentine Gallery.
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Preschooler-Friendly Snack Ranges

These new Kiddylicious products are being launched by the brand in the UK to offer parents an easier option to incorporate into their child's diet. The products come in the Popped Hoops, Fruity Drops and Veggie Buttons, which are positioned as child-friendly alternatives to snacks targeted towards adults on the market. Each of the products are crafted with nutrition at the forefront and feature flavorful recipes that will satisfy young snackers.
Golden, COgoldentranscript.net

City adding mandatory compost service to waste program

Most Golden residents will soon see an increase in how much they pay for trash and recycling service. But city leaders say that's because they will be paying for a new service that will allow many of them to save money in the long run. On June 7, the Golden...
EnvironmentBevNET.com

Güdpod Launches Fully Compostable Beverage Pods

“Although single-serve brewing systems have revolutionized how we consume coffee, tea and espresso beverages, more and more consumers are concerned by the tremendous waste of single-use plastic and aluminum and the damage to our environment”, notes Chris Rohde, Güdpod CEO. Less than 10% of all plastic produced gets recycled. Unlike other pods on the market, Güdpod compostable technology does not use virgin plastic, metals, or petrochemicals in its cups nor does it require a cup to be disassembled by the consumer to be recycled.
Home & GardenPosted by
GeekyGadgets

THRiVE home composter for your kitchen food waste

The THRiVE composter has been designed to provide homes with an easy way to transform kitchen food waste into ready to use compost. The easy-to-use system has a processing time of just 2.5 hours and includes multiple recyclable waste options, intelligent protections and is also silent and eco-friendly alternative to throwing kitchen food waste in the bin or recycling box for transport to another location. Launched via Kickstarter the THRiVE compster has raised over $200,000 thanks to nearly 1,000 backers with still 18 days remaining.
EnvironmentNBC Bay Area

Climate in Crisis: Benefits of Composting

Our food and plant scraps account for about a third of our trash, but we can turn that trash into rich soil. The amount of waste that we’re not sending to a landfill means up to 60% less carbon dioxide emitted into the air. Composted soil evaporates water slower and...
EnvironmentWMNF

Textile Composting and the Real Price of Fashion

Listen in to the Sustainable Living July 5th, 2021 archive to learn about the textile waste stream and what the price of your clothing really is for the environment. We were joined Monday in-studio by Ericka Leigh of The Sewist Society to talk all things textile. Do you know the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy