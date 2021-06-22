Cancel
Aerially Connected Housing Blocks

By Josh Thompson-Persaud
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesigned by Safdie Architect, the ORCA Project is a high-rise housing development in Toronto that connects nine towers through elevated skybridges. The residential development will be constructed over a railway which will house an expansive planned park on its top. The skybridges that connect the ORCA Project will also feature plenty of walkable, open-air green space. The connections between the buildings—both in the air and on the ground—will help create a cohesive community with a defined identity.

#Housing Development#Restaurants#Safdie Architect#The Orca Project
Grant County has launched a Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation and Trails Master Plan for the county. The intent of the plan is to develop a roadmap for the future of outdoor recreation and trails in Grant County that complements the area’s assets and economic development goals. The planning process is expected to take approximately one year, with adoption by the county in the spring of 2022.

