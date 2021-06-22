Aerially Connected Housing Blocks

Altamira is the perfect community for those looking to rid themselves of home maintenance! Enjoy a carefree lifestyle in the heart of Johnson County. Gated, secure property. Open floor plan with an abundance of light. Spectacular Kitchen boasts GE Profile Stainless Steel Appliances - Convection and Advantium ovens with a warming drawer. Granite counter tops, brand new back splash, double oven, trash compactor. Beautiful Italian marble floors. Triple pane windows with a 50 year warranty. New carpeting/new kitchen floors/new paint. Spacious Master Bedroom offers a coffered ceiling, HUGE walk-in closet upgraded by California Closets. Master Bath features a walk-in shower and Jacuzzi Tub with dual vanity. Enjoy the private clubhouse that can be used for entertaining/relaxing (No charge to reserve) Clubhouse has a Full Kitchen/Exercise Facility/Fireplace/Comfortable Living Room/Newly renovated Pool with a fire pit and grill available. Walking trails, a Stream and wildlife are adjacent to your condo. Find green space off your balcony with a natural gas hook-up for your grill. HOA dues include Building maintenance; Lawn Care; Management Company; 2 underground deeded parking spots; wonderful security system(intercom and building door lock system)/Roof repair/replacement; snow and ice removal; trash pickup, clubhouse/pool and WATER. FOR THOSE THAT ENJOY TRAVEL, JUST LOCK AND GO!!