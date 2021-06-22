Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vero Beach, FL

Scouting Report, WR Vandrevius Jacobs: All Day Dre

By Brendan Sonnone
247Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a quintessential June afternoon in Tallahassee: Sunny and hot. After an afternoon full of highlight catches, Jacobs gutted through one last contest. He drifted in and out of the lineup as he kept on cramping, but kept returning to push through discomfort and did enough to help Vero Beach win the championship. By the end of the contest, he was limping and had a sizable, bloody scrape -- a field burn -- over his right shoulder blade. This gave new meaning to his 'All Day Dre' moniker.

247sports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Football
Vero Beach, FL
Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dre#American Football#Scouting Report#Wr#Seminoles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
FSU
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Could Michigan and Penn State prevent Ohio State football’s 2023 roster from achieving ‘Super Team’ status?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is putting itself in a position to have a “Super Team” in 2023. It will be a roster headlined by a plethora of five-star talent, players considered the top players at their positions coming out of high school and plenty of depth behind them. It’s a team that could dominate the college football landscape for six months then steal the show at the NFL Draft in the spring.
NFLYardbarker

Three schools emerge as favorites to sign Arch Manning

Arch Manning, the No. 1 ranked quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is the hottest name in high school football right now. Last weekend Arch, the nephew of NFL champions Peyton and Eli Manning, visited two different schools in Texas: SMU and Texas. This of course comes on the heels of him having visited Clemson two weeks ago.
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

Scouting Report, OL Kanaya Charlton: Pancake Artist

Florida State is rebuilding its offensive line brick by brick, trying to establish a strong foundation for the present and future by bringing in an eclectic mixture of transfers and high-upside prep players. Kanaya Charlton is the latest commitment to this group, and fits the criteria as a potential-based take who could pay huge dividends down the road.
College Sports247Sports

Scouting Report, EDGE Trevion Williams: Tantalizing upside

The Mississippi product is listed as a linebacker, but is considered an edge defender for the Seminoles. Williams, who picked up an offer after a stellar camp at FSU earlier this month, packs excellent athleticism within a hulking 6-foot-4, 250-pound frame. And while raw, his physical tools cannot be taught....
College SportsPosted by
AllGators

Scouting Report: Gators DB Commit Jamarrien Burt

The Florida Gators have been on a consistent hunt to replenish their defensive backs room with long and athletic talent throughout the 2022 recruiting class. Receiving another commitment on Thursday, Florida saw versatile Forest athlete Jamarrien Burt pledge his allegiance to the secondary, becoming the second member of the cycle to do so alongside Julian Humphrey.
NFL247Sports

Report: FIU WR coach DJ McCarthy coach no longer with program

With just over two months to go before the start of the 2021 college football season, FIU WR coach DJ McCarthy is no longer with the program, according to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy. New offensive coordinator coach Andrew Breiner will now take over WR duties, meaning the Panthers must find a new RB coach with the season opener less than 10 weeks away.
Florida Statenolegameday.com

Vero Beach Standout Vandrevius Jacobs Talks FSU Commitment

Florida State’s run on the recruiting trail this offseason has been one of the best the program has had since the middle of the Jimbo Fisher era. With top flight recruits visiting, as well as others nearing commitments, FSU is a hot name on the trail right now. Earlier this...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Under Pressure

James Bouknight In Depth Scouting Report/Breakdown

Averaged 18.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 44.7% fg, 29.3% 3, 77.8% ft. Bouknight is one of the most interesting players in the entire draft. While playing he proved to be one of the most explosive scorers to come out of this class but due to an injury riddled year we were only able to see him in 15 games during his sophomore year at UConn. The first thing that pops out while watching James is that he is an elite athlete. He is one of the quickest players in the whole draft and that makes him very hard to stick in front of. I love how well he can change speeds, after a hesitation he explodes to the basket and blows by players with ease. As a finisher he is absolutely electrifying. He is a very explosive as a jumper both off 1 and 2 feet, as he frequently lands impressive dunks. In transition he is just fantastic. He outran nearly everyone, as he can either take it off the glass and take it all the way by himself or he can run the floor to catch a lob. What I love more than anything is his aggressiveness going downhill, though he is only 190 pounds he is not afraid to go at anyone. He is an excellent finisher through contact as his balance and ability to readjust in mid air makes him unfazed no matter what the defense is. After curling off a screen, cutting, or running a PnR roll he explodes to the hoop basket so effortlessly and generates himself easy looks. His touch is fantastic as well. As a whole he is an elite finisher who will live at the basket and at the free throw line, generating himself great looks on a consistent basis. Now moving onto the next level of scoring, he is incredibly smooth in the mid-range. While numbers wise his off the dribble percentages were not great, I trust that with more time this will come along. He creates space for himself with ease by using his elite stepback or stop on a dime for a pullup shot. He is a pure scorer with high confidence and an elite ability to be a tough shotmaker. I see him being someone who runs a ton of pick n rolls and creates space in the mid-range, this is something that will be a large area of strength for him. Onto the last level of scoring, his three point percentage was bad but there is supreme upside there. He has solid mechanics, a good free throw percentage, and confidence from outside that gives me belief that it will come in time, his recent workouts showed some significant improvements as well. He continued to show off that deadly stepback and smooth handle when he was creating shots from beyond the arc. I love what he has the potential to do as someone who can take one dribble off a screen and pull up for three. There are some deep and contested threes that show upside for him to be a top tier shot creator/maker in the league. This potential for him to be a top tier three level scorer is a very valuable attribute. While I have my issues with him as a playmaker it was something that took steps throughout the year and his film sessions with Mike Schmitz clearly shows that he is self aware that if he can improve his passing it will take his game to a whole nother level. Defense is another issue I have big problems with but the upside and moments are there. When locked in on defense he showed off quick feet and great length that makes him someone who can guard 1-3. He can really be a lockdown defender when he wants to, it’s just how consistent is that want going to be. He showed off an ability to play above his frame yet again in the post where he fought very hard and never gave up even when switched onto bigger players. There are also times where he made some great rotations and played perfect help defense even though that area has plenty of issues.
NBAorlandopinstripedpost.com

NBA Draft 2021: Jalen Suggs Scouting Report

Nineteenth century French author Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr famously coined the phrase “the more things change, the more they stay the same.”. Upon embarking on one of the more critical off-seasons in recent franchise history, the Orlando Magic organization is once again finding itself in a familiar situation: change (and lots of it).
MLBredsminorleagues.com

2021 MLB Draft Scouting Report: Matt McLain

A 1st round draft pick in 2018, Matt McLain chose to not sign with Arizona and head off to UCLA where he’s been a 3-year starter for the Bruins. After a tough freshman year he has broken through on the offensive side of things. Matt McLain Scouting Report. Height: 5′...
Baseballprepbaseballreport.com

BCC Prospects Scout Day: Quick Hits

Close to 40 players participated in this summer's BCC Prospects Scout Day. Players ranging from the 2022-2025 grad classes were put through a pro-style workout and threw bullpens in front of our PBR Maryland staff. Last week we highlighted a bunch of players through social media and today we compile all of that here in one spot for you convenience. Video and quick thoughts on each player were included in the posts.
College SportsScarlet Nation

All-American Bowl WR commits to South Carolina football

Southlake (Texas) Carroll class of 2022 three-star wide receiver Landon Samson has an unofficial visit set to South Carolina for the last week of July. But he saw no need to wait until then. The All-American Bowl selection announced a commitment to the Gamecocks Wednesday, continuing an impressive run of...
Iowa State247Sports

Iowa lands commitment from 2022 WR Jacob Bostick

Palatine (Ill.) High receiver Jacob Bostick will play his college football at Iowa. He chose to play for the Hawkeyes over an offer list that also included Cincinnati, Louisville and Illinois among others. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Bostick is pledge No. 7 for head coach Kirk Ferentz and his staff in...
NFL247Sports

Report: Panthers WR Ventell Bryant suspended by NFL for two games

The Carolina Panthers will be down a wide receiver for the first two games of the 2021 regular season. According to a report from Pro Football Talk, the NFL suspended Ventell Bryant for a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. The former Temple University star signed with the Panthers...
MLBredsminorleagues.com

2021 MLB Draft Scouting Report: Bubba Chandler

Could Bubba Chandler be the next Shohei Ohtani? Well, no, that’s not likely. Ohtani is just a very different kind of guy. But maybe Chandler could be what the Cincinnati Reds had thoughts of Michael Lorenzen being – a legitimate two-way option on the mound and in the field. Bubba...
Emerson, GAprepbaseballreport.com

Team Georgia Scout Day: Blast Leaderboards

The Team Georgia Scout Day took place on June 15th at LakePoint Sports in Emerson, GA. The event featured over 50 prospects from the 2021-2026. Prospects participated in a pro-style workout. During batting practice, the Blast Motion sensors measures Swing and Impact Metrics across several categories. Swing metrics measure pre-impact...
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Scouting WR Javon McKinley

The road of an undrafted free agent is never an easy one, and such will be the case for Notre Dame's Javon McKinley. McKinley signed with the Detroit Lions after not being selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. Players do not get selected for a variety of reasons -- medical...
College Sportshawkcentral.com

Hawkeyes add priority WR recruit Jacob Bostick to 2022 class

On the heels of a major recruiting weekend, Iowa has gained commitments from two priority recruits this week. On Thursday, they added a third. Wide receiver Jacob Bostick from Palatine, Illinois committed to Iowa via his Twitter account. He joins quarterback Carson May and kicker Drew Stevens as commitments this...
Georgia Statechatsports.com

Georgia WR Arik Gilbert named PFF first-team All-SEC

Pro Football Focus (PFF) recently released its preseason All-SEC selections for the upcoming 2021 season. Georgia football is represented by first-team selection, LSU transfer Arik Gilbert at receiver, along with four other first-team selections in defensive back Tykee Smith, senior guard Justin Shaffer, senior linebacker Nakobe Dean and senior punter Jake Camarda.

Comments / 0

Community Policy