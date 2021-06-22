Woman Stabbed to Death in ‘Random' Killing; Suspect Arrested at Border: ECPD

El Cajon police said they made an arrest in the case of a woman spotted “sitting near a pool of blood at a bus stop” in El Cajon last week. At around 6:40 p.m. on June 16, the El Cajon Police Department got a phone call from a citizen who reported seeing a person – who was believed to be homeless – sitting near a pool of blood at a bus stop at the intersection of East Madison Avenue and Walter Way. The area is south of Interstate 8, east of North 2nd Street.