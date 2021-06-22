Cancel
Space Financing Workshop

SpaceRef
 17 days ago

A Review of Advanced Financing Options for Large Scale Space Infrastructure and Habitat Projects. Presenter: Michael Castle-Miller, Esq., CEO, Politas Consulting. Space is hard and expensive. The cost of the International Space Station has passed $150 Billion. Returning to the moon under NASA’s Artemis program will exceed $30 Billion to land the first crew on the surface for the first time in 50 years. Yet the vision for space exploration and development far exceeds these modest endeavors. Accessing the vast resources of space that supports a growing off-world population will require the kind of initial investment that far exceeds the means of any government and private entity. NASA has made strides in the past decades on sharing costs with the private sector, and this trend certainly needs to continue. But the basic public/private partnerships may not be enough to fulfill the vision of establishing new branches of civilizations beyond Earth.

spaceref.com
#Space Exploration#Scale Space#Earth#Politas Consulting#Seldor Capital
