We have news that will make some of you cry SO many happy tears (and we know that because we definitely are). Although we’ve seen many restaurants and dining locations reopen around the parks, there are a few that haven’t made an appearance just yet. And, one such spot is our beloved Casey’s Corner with its incredible corn dog nuggets and hot dogs that make the world go round! Recently, there have been a few hints that the quick-service location could be reopening again as seating has started to arrive again inside.