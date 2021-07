Today, July 7th, is Tanabata, also known as the star festival. This holiday, commonly celebrated among East Asian cultures, commemorates the story of the lovers Orihime and Hikoboshi, represented by the stars of Vega and Altair respectively, who have been separated by the Milky Way and are allowed to meet once per year on the seventh day of the seventh month. During non-COVID-19 times, Tokyo Disney Resort traditionally celebrates with the short Tanabata Days event, and now you can watch the most recent iteration, from 2019, here on YouTube!