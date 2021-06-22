Bethpage man to run 555 miles to raise money for Parkinson's research

Starting on Friday, Wai Law, 54, of Bethpage, will be running the equivalent of 21 marathons from Buffalo to Battery Park over 10 days. The 555-mile journey will raise money for the Thomas Hartman Center for Parkinson’s Research at Stony Brook University, and honor the memory of Ruben Almodovar, the father of his longtime friend, Dennis Almodovar. Law and Almodovar met at the Massapequa Preserve on Monday for running practice. Credit: Howard Schnapp.