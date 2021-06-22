Clippers star Kawhi Leonard ruled out for Game 2 vs. Suns

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) has been sidelined since Game 4 of the Clippers' second-round series against the Utah Jazz on June 14. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Clippers will be without star forward Kawhi Leonard for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters Monday that Leonard remains sidelined because of a sprained right knee. There has been no change in the five-time NBA All-Star's status, which remains uncertain for the rest of the seven-game series.

Leonard suffered the knee injury in Game 4 of the Clippers' second-round series against the Utah Jazz. Before being sidelined, he was averaging 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals over 11 playoff games.

The Clippers also could be without starter Marcus Morris Sr. for Game 2 of the series. The veteran forward injured his right knee and played just five minutes in the second half of the Clippers' 120-114 loss to Phoenix in Game 1.

"Still experiencing some soreness, but he's been getting treatment around the clock," Lue said of Morris, who wasn't listed on the team's injury report late Monday afternoon. "Not quite sure of his status tomorrow, but he's doing everything in his power to try to be out there tomorrow night."

The Suns will host the Clippers in Game 2 of the conference finals Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT in Phoenix.