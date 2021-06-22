Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard ruled out for Game 2 vs. Suns

By Connor Grott
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1APxg6_0abPOncg00
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) has been sidelined since Game 4 of the Clippers' second-round series against the Utah Jazz on June 14. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Clippers will be without star forward Kawhi Leonard for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters Monday that Leonard remains sidelined because of a sprained right knee. There has been no change in the five-time NBA All-Star's status, which remains uncertain for the rest of the seven-game series.

Leonard suffered the knee injury in Game 4 of the Clippers' second-round series against the Utah Jazz. Before being sidelined, he was averaging 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals over 11 playoff games.

The Clippers also could be without starter Marcus Morris Sr. for Game 2 of the series. The veteran forward injured his right knee and played just five minutes in the second half of the Clippers' 120-114 loss to Phoenix in Game 1.

"Still experiencing some soreness, but he's been getting treatment around the clock," Lue said of Morris, who wasn't listed on the team's injury report late Monday afternoon. "Not quite sure of his status tomorrow, but he's doing everything in his power to try to be out there tomorrow night."

The Suns will host the Clippers in Game 2 of the conference finals Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT in Phoenix.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
139K+
Followers
35K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Tyronn Lue
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Phoenix Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBACBS Sports

Bucks-Suns, NBA Finals score, takeaways: Chris Paul, Phoenix sink Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee in Game 1

The Phoenix Suns are three wins away from a championship after a strong Game 1 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. The two sides were close for most of the first half before Phoenix pushed the lead as high as 20 in the third quarter. A furious Bucks comeback cut it back down to seven in the fourth quarter, but the Suns just would not be denied. They took Milwaukee's punch and countered with several of their own, ultimately winning Game 1, 118-105.
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Monty Williams Lost His Wife in a Tragic Car Accident

Monty Williams deserves all the praise. The Phoenix Suns head coach has taken a perennial bottom feeder to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years. It should come as little surprise that the Suns are now Western Conference champs after going on a tear last season in the NBA Bubble during the coronavirus pandemic. With stars like Chris Paul and Devin Booker, they’re legit.
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA free agency outlook: Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Beverley, John Collins, Lou Williams with Michael Scotto and Yossi Gozlan

On the latest edition of the HoopsHype podcast, host Michael Scotto is joined by HoopsHype’s salary cap expert Yossi Gozlan. The duo previewed the offseason for the Los Angeles Clippers, including Kawhi Leonard’s free agency options, extension possibilities for Terance Mann and Patrick Beverley, and Nicolas Batum’s market in free agency. The pair also discussed the offseason checklist for the Atlanta Hawks, including free agency markets for John Collins and Lou Williams, Kris Dunn’s player option, and extension possibilities for Kevin Huerter and Clint Capela.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Clippers player rips into NBA for botched out-of-bounds call to end Game 4 vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Clippers fell to the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 by just a slim margin, an outcome that could have been changed by a blown call in the game’s dying seconds. The Suns owned possession and a one-point lead with under 10 seconds left to play when guard Cameron Payne made a move on the sideline. Nic Batum challenge him and deflected the ball out of his hands, but replays showed that Payne might have been the last to touch it. The referees, however, deemed it off the Clippers forward and didn’t even bother to review.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Clippers C Ivica Zubac (knee) ruled out of Game 5 at Suns

Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac will not play in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals against the Phoenix Suns on Monday due to a sprained right MCL. Phoenix entered the game up 3-1 in the best-of-seven series and sported an advantage over the Clippers without Zubac to slow Suns center DeAndre Ayton.
NBAtalesbuzz.com

Kawhi Leonard free agency rumors: Mavericks viewed as biggest threat to steal All-Star forward from Clippers

If there is one thing that NBA fans and media members learned from the 2019 free agency cycle, it’s that no one really knows what Kawhi Leonard is thinking. The All-Star forward signed with the Clippers two years ago after a recruitment process that was filled with more twists and turns than a daytime soap opera. Leonard can become an unrestricted free agent once again this summer by declining his player option, and while previous reports have indicated that he is widely expected to re-sign with Los Angeles, no one would be shocked if the 30-year-old decides to have conversations with other teams.
NBAUSA Today

Photos: Wisconsin legend Frank Kaminsky throughout the 2021 NBA Playoffs

Wisconsin Badger legend Frank Kaminsky is playing in the NBA Finals, becoming the first former Badger to do so since Michael Finley back in 2006-07 with the San Antonio Spurs. Kaminsky has experienced an up-and-down start to his NBA career, averaging as much as 11.7 points and 4.5 rebounds during four years with the Charlotte Hornets and now playing an extended bench role for the Phoenix Suns.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Clippers must offer Thunder for Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker of the Thunder is aware that after another heartbreaking playoff campaign, the Los Angeles Clippers are back to the drawing board. Not having Kawhi Leonard for the latter part of the postseason was tough. The Clippers know that injuries are part of the game. So this was more of an unfortunate incident than anything.

Comments / 0

Community Policy