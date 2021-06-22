Cancel
Blood Window Announces Their Showcase at Cannes Marche du Film

By Andrew Mack Editor, News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews has arrived from our friends at Blood Window! They have announced the seven titles selected to be a part of this year’s Blood Window Showcase at Cannes. Seven projects from a bevy of Latin American countries will be presented to buyers and festival programmers this July. I know that some of these are in post. I'm happy to see that Sandra Arriagada's Muertas Vivas is in the showcase. Another film that we will be talking about again in the near future is Huesera from Michelle Garza Cervera in Mexico. She just wrapped up principal photography last month and is heading into post. And tucked in at the very end there appears to be a new film from Nico Onetti, a sci-fi project called The Last Boy on Earth. It's good to see Onetti getting back to feature length after his tireless work on anthologies in recent years.

