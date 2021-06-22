Cancel
'Manifest' Officially Dead, Netflix Refuses to Pick up Canceled NBC Show

By John Connor Coulston
Popculture
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManifest is canceled canceled. After NBC axed the mysterious sci-fi drama, Netflix had been in talks to save the show. However, Deadline now reports the streaming giant has passed on picking up the show. Furthermore, Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind the series, has apparently given up on finding the plane-centric mystery a home, citing the show's current digital rights agreements and cast members' contracts, some of which have apparently expired or would be expiring soon.

