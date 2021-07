In this series, the Index-Tribune guides readers through every regional, county and city park in Sonoma Valley. Perhaps the first photograph taken of the Sonoma Plaza is in the county library’s achives, dated 1871. It is instantly recognizable to Sonomans. There’s the mission chapel in the northeast corner, and the barracks and two-story wooden buildings with covered balconies. But the Plaza itself—oh dear. It’s empty, just a wretched eight-acre patch. One can imagine the poor soldiers tromping through their drills on the grounds, sun-baked and dusty in the summer and cold and muddy in the winter. Surrounding the Plaza is a white picket fence, as if some desultory real estate agent has decided to try and flip the property.