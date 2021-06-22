Owner of Sonoma-based Out In The Vineyard wins North Bay Business Leadership Pride award
Gary Saperstein, owner of Out In The Vineyard, is a winner of North Bay Business Journal's inaugural Pride Business Leadership Awards. Tell us your story in your words: A Sonoma local for the past 26 years having moved from New York, I find the wine country as an amazingly beautiful part of our country; surrounded by rolling hills and vineyards, world class wineries and fabulous restaurants.