Sonoma, CA

Owner of Sonoma-based Out In The Vineyard wins North Bay Business Leadership Pride award

By NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
northbaybusinessjournal.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Saperstein, owner of Out In The Vineyard, is a winner of North Bay Business Journal’s inaugural Pride Business Leadership Awards. Tell us your story in your words: A Sonoma local for the past 26 years having moved from New York, I find the wine country as an amazingly beautiful part of our country; surrounded by rolling hills and vineyards, world class wineries and fabulous restaurants.

www.northbaybusinessjournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vineyards#In The Vineyard#Business Leadership#Du Soleil#Gay Wine Weekend#Wine Country#The Wine Industry
