SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) - A wildfire burning about eight miles south of Detroit Lake added 65 acres overnight, officials reported Thursday morning. The Bruler Fire has now burned about 155 acres. Containment percentage is not known at this time. Officials said the estimated containment date for the fire is July 24. The wildfire was first reported Monday afternoon by a Forest Service lookout near the boundary between the Detroit and Sweet Home Ranger Districts.