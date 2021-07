Free food service will continue to operate throughout the summer for all Sonoma Valley students in grades K-12, regardless of where they attend school. The program started June 9. Students not participating in summer school can pick up a week’s worth of breakfast and lunch on Wednesdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the parking lots at Altimira Middle School (17805 Arnold Drive) or Sonoma Valley High School (20000 Broadway).