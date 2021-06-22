Cancel
Netflix Passes on Renewing Manifest After NBC Cancellation

Last week brought the shocking news that NBC had cancelled the fan-favorite TV series Manifest after three seasons. The end of the show on the broadcast network didn't necessarily mean the end of the series as a whole with news coming days later that a renewal on Netflix was possible (news of the cancellation had already spurned viewership numbers for the series on the streaming platform to boot). Now however the news has arrived and it's not what anyone was hoping for as Deadline reports that Netflix has passed on a fourth season option for the series. The trade notes that the decision came "after lengthy conversations and deliberations that stretched into this week."

