Kentucky DB ready to take first look at Tennessee under Heupel

College athletes are finally about to make some major cash. Kentucky Football defensive lineman, Marquan “Bully” McCall, posted to Twitter on Friday morning that he is eager and ready to take full advantage of the incoming name, image, and likeness (NIL) rules that Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order for on Thursday afternoon. The new NIL laws will come into effect beginning on July 1, allowing collegiate student-athletes the ability to earn money off of their brand, through sponsorships, and many other financial avenues.