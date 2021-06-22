Special Weather Statement issued for Kent, Queen Anne's by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 16:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kent; Queen Anne's A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN NEW CASTLE NORTHERN KENT...NORTHEASTERN QUEEN ANNE`S AND KENT COUNTIES At 903 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Kennedyville, or 12 miles southeast of Aberdeen Proving Ground, moving east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Dover, Middletown, Smyrna, Chestertown, Clayton, Cheswold, Millington, Sudlersville, Betterton, Hartly, Woodland Beach, Newtown, Morgnec, Delaney Corner, Crumpton, Dover Speedway, Sassafras, Green Spring, Langford and Massey.