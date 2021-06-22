Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Leflore by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 20:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Carroll; Leflore The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Yazoo River At Yazoo City affecting Yazoo County. Big Sunflower River At Sunflower affecting Sunflower County. Yalobusha At Whaley affecting Leflore and Carroll Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Yalobusha At Whaley. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 22.5 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.0 feet tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Widespread flooding of agricultural land is occurring. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Yalobusha Whaley 21.0 22.5 Mon 7 pm CDT 24.0 23.1 22.4