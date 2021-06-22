Special Weather Statement issued for Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 18:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sullivan A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTY At 903 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Cuddebackville, or 8 miles northwest of Middletown, moving northeast at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wurtsboro, Bloomingburg, Haven, Phillipsport, Rock Hill, Highview, Oakland, Hartwood, Basha Kill and Mt Vernon.alerts.weather.gov