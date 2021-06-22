Flash Flood Warning issued for Mobile by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 20:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Mobile County in southwestern Alabama * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 801 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Low lying streets of Downtown and Midtown Mobile will be especially susceptible give very high rainfall rates and already heavily saturated soils. Use extreme caution driving around Downtown and Midtown Mobile. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Midtown Mobile, Downtown Mobile, Prichard, Tillmans Corner, Tanner Williams, Mobile Regional Airport, I10 And I65, I65 And I165, Wheelerville, West Hill, Orchard, Dawes, Meadow Lake, Seven Hills, Forest Hill, Mann, Tacon, Navco, Mertz and Neshota. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR