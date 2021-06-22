Cancel
Houston County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston, Polk, Trinity by NWS

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 14:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Houston; Polk; Trinity SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 800 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Apple Springs, moving southeast at 10 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Crockett, Apple Springs, Groveton, Kennard, Pennington and Centralia.

