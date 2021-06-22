Severe Weather Statement issued for Schoharie by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 20:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Schoharie THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN GREENE AND SCHOHARIE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for east central New York.alerts.weather.gov