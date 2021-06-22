Cancel
Fashion Trends For Summer!

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are looking for the fashion trends for summer, we have you covered! Kristen Robertiello, fashion stylist, joined Kara on the show to share the best fashion trends to make you stand out this summer! For more of Kirsten's tips, you can go to her website by clicking here!

Fashion Girls Can't Stop Wearing These '90s Jewelry Trends

If you were a kid in the ’90s, chances are you experienced a wide—and we mean wide—variety of fashion trends. From the iconic and now-classic Kate Moss–approved slip dresses and leather trench coats inspired by The Matrix to platform party heels and lug-sole boots, the era of grunge and minimalism had a range, to say the least. And if you’ve been paying attention to the latest trends to bubble up the ranks of today’s style movements, you’ll notice that nearly all of the decade’s best ones have come back for another round.
Apparelthezoereport.com

Stylish Women Are Ditching Sandals For This Summer Shoe Trend

Cozy slides, sneakers, and slippers have anchored most outfits over the past year and a half, but with summer officially in swing, it’s time to switch gears and lighten things up in the footwear department. Sandals are undoubtedly a warm-weather staple, as are strappy heels and wedges for an elegant lift. But when you’re craving more polish and comfort at once, it’s all about the summer flat.
Lifestyleaustinmonthly.com

Mushrooms Are Summer’s Hottest Wellness Trend

Perfect for athletes, this energizing formula contains both cordyceps and ashwagandha. ($23.29) at onnit.com. Lion’s mane and other super mushrooms are incorporated into this dairy-free creamer. ($21.99 for two) at picnikshop.com. Éminence Organic Skin Care Snow Mushroom Moisture Cloud Eye Cream. Combat under-eye puffiness with the help of revitalizing snow...
Designers & Collectionswmagazine.com

Breaking Down the Green Trend Sweeping the Fashion World

It’s official: fashion has become completely obsessed with the color green. The shade has appeared in all hues at Molly Goddard, Victoria Beckham, Michael Kors, and Kim Shui for spring—and it’s showing up in the form of much-adored objects, like the Bottega Veneta shopping bags. Then there’s TikTok, whose users’ recent enthusiasm for drinking chlorophyll shows that even the most basic necessities must be drenched in green.
MakeupHarper's Bazaar

Why blue eyeshadow is the breakout trend of the summer

The tide has long been turning on the singular, sculpted vision of beauty that dominated the past few years. Where eyeshadow-by-numbers, razor-sharp contouring and pillowy nude lips once reigned supreme, the post-pandemic mood is a more creative one, with a new, unrestricted take on glamour coming to the fore. If...
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

Cardi B Revealed Her Pregnancy In This Season’s Top Fashion Trend

No one does a pregnancy announcement quite like Cardi B. On Sunday, the “WAP” rapper revealed that she and her husband Offset were expecting baby number two, first on Instagram, and then later, on-stage at the BET Awards, where she wore a crystal-covered bodysuit with a belly-baring cut-out (casual) for a surprise performance with Migos. For the momentous occasion, the mom-to-be and her longtime stylist Kollin Carter collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana to create the custom performance look, which also included matching leggings and heels (despite the brand’s history of racially insensitive comments and campaigns that’s led to boycotts over the last three years, Dolce & Gabbana is still one of this award season’s most-worn labels. Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, and Angela Bassett have all worn Dolce & Gabbana this year).
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

From Paco to Prada—Fashion Brands Want You to Wear Boardshorts This Summer

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A Saturday morning in the city, with no beach in sight, on one of the first excruciatingly hot days of early June, I was waiting in line at the Apple store in my neighborhood when I noticed a woman behind me in a pair of boardshorts. Mid-length and printed, these swim shorts looked surprisingly and effortlessly chic with a flowing white blouse and chunky slide sandals. A street-to-beach look I immediately wanted to add to my own summer outfit rotation.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Will Smith Terrifies Fans After Posting Insane Pool Video from Dubai

Will Smith took to Instagram to share his latest adventure. "So I'm always in Dubai. But a friend of mine told me I had to check out this pool. There's something ... weird about it," Will Smith said as the camera panned around to show a tunnel under the water. "Deepest pool on earth. Two hundred feet deep," Will added before uttering the word: "Madness." Deep Dive Dubai is the city's newest attraction and it just opened. The pool features a sunken city for divers of all experience levels to explore. Most of the fans who saw the pool on Instagram commented that it was terrifying and anxiety triggering. You can read the comments on Will Smith's Instagram.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Lara Spencer and daughter perform jaw-dropping stunt in matching swimwear

Lara Spencer put her most daring foot forward during her vacation with family and pulled off a very daring stunt which left her fans on the edge of their seats. The Good Morning America host shared bikini-clad footage of herself leaping into the water from a great height - and she had her daughter, Katharine, with her too.
CelebritiesIn Style

Kanye West Came Up With the New Name for Kim Kardashian's Beauty Brand

It's been about six months since Kim Kardashian broke the internet (again) by filing for divorce from Kanye West. Then in the weeks following, speculation and rumors flew around that the two were not on speaking terms. But it appears the exes are back on good terms because West actually helped the reality star meets businesswoman with the rebrand of her brand, KKW Beauty.
Skin CareKATU.com

"Made Up: How the Beauty Industry Manipulates Consumers, Preys on Women's Insecurities..."

Every generation has their own idea of feminine beauty and every generation has legions of women unhappy with themselves because they don’t measure up to it. How is this standard created, who does it benefit, and why is it so pervasive? Martha Laham, a college professor and author of the new book Made Up: How the Beauty Industry Manipulates Consumers, Preys on Women's Insecurities, and Promotes Unattainable Beauty Standards, joined us with a look at the multibillion-dollar beauty industry that saturates us with ads and other marketing messages for their products, often makes dubious claims, and is not generally held to rigorous health and safety standards.

