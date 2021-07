ACI Worldwide has revealed that real-time payments are now as popular as cash as a payment method for consumers in Southeast Asia. According to the press release, the research was conducted by ACI Worldwide and YouGov and revealed that hree out of five consumers (61%) in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore prefer real-time payments as a favored way to pay in 2021, level with cash (61%), and higher than other payment categories, including digital wallets requiring cash or card top-ups (56%) and credit cards (30%).