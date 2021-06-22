Cancel
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City Passenger Arrested With 90 Heroin Bags, Loaded Handgun, Police Say

By Jon Craig
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Atlantic City PD

A 42-year-old man from Atlantic City was arrested during a traffic stop with a stolen handgun and 90 bags of heroin, authorities said.

The car's passenger was found carrying a loaded gun and drugs when police stopped the vehicle at Tennessee and Sewell avenues late Sunday, an Atlantic City police spokesman said.

Freddie Williams was arrested without incident, according to Lt. Kevin Fair.

Williams was charged with multiple weapons offenses including possession of hollow-point ammunition and of a high-capacity magazine, Fair said.

The handgun had been reported stolen from Georgia, Fair said on Monday.

Williams also was charged with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within 500 feet of a public zone, and several other drug offenses, the lieutenant said.

Williams was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766.

Tips also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

