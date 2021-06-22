Man arrested for shooting at vehicle

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man last week after an investigation into a shooting in the area of Pond View Drive earlier this month.

Elias Santiago SanchezQuintana, 20, has been charged by the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle. He was booked into jail on June 15.

On June 6 around 7 p.m., SanchezQuintana allegedly shot at another vehicle near Pond View Drive in East Linda. Two vehicles were struck in the shooting and no one was injured, according to YCSO spokesperson Leslie Williams.

SanchezQuintana pleaded not guilty to all charges on June 16. He is scheduled to appear in Yuba County Superior Court on July 21 at 9 a.m. for a prehearing conference.

As of late Monday, SanchezQuintana remained in custody and is ineligible for bail.