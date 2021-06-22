Cancel
Calaveras County, CA

Samantha is Your Calaveras County Animal Services Pet of the Week

Cover picture for the articleSan Andreas, CA…Meet Samantha, a lovely white and brown tabby adult about 3 years old. She arrived at the shelter as a stray and sadly no one has come looking for her. A big gal tipping the scales at nearly 12 pounds, Samantha has an easygoing personality and thrives on attention. She enjoys being brushed and shows great promise as being a sweet lap kitty. She is very friendly and always eager to meet new people, gently head butting one’s arm or leg to collect a pat or a scratch behind the ears. We feel Samantha will make a wonderful companion or family cat in most any household where she will be showered with the love and care she deserves.

