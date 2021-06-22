Cancel
Yuba County, CA

Life Jacket Loaner Program established in Yuba County

A loaner life jacket station was recently installed and stocked at New Bullards Bar Reservoir in Yuba County. The program, which is a partnership between the county and the Yuba Water Agency, established a total of four stations at New Bullards Bar and Lake Francis. Courtesy photo

In an effort to further promote recreation and water safety, the Yuba Water Agency and Yuba County are partnering to establish a Life Jacket Loaner Program.

As part of the program, four loaner stations have been installed at New Bullards Bar Reservoir and Lake Francis. Each station is stocked with 20 life jackets of various sizes, which are available to borrow at no charge on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Safety is always our number one priority in everything we do,” said Yuba Water General Manager Willie Whittlesey in a press release. “This program will help ensure that those who don’t own or have access to life jackets still have the opportunity to recreate safely.”

Three of the stations are at New Bullards Bar — one near the Emerald Cove Marina and boat ramp, and two at the Dark Day camping area and boat ramp. The Lake Francis station is on the public side of the lake near Lake Francis Resort.

From 2005 to 2014, there was an average of 3,868 fatal unintentional drownings annually in the United States, which is approximately 10 drowning deaths every day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It only takes a moment. In the time it takes to check a fishing line, flip a hamburger on a barbecue or apply sunscreen, a child without a life vest can drown,” said Megan Marshall, deputy director of public health for the Yuba County Department of Health and Human Services, in a press release. “In joint celebration of Father’s Day and the importance of our children’s safety, we are proud to partner with Yuba Water Agency to make life vests available at these four recreation locations in our community.”

In September 2019, Yuba Water granted the county more than $47,600 for the installation of the loaner stations and cost of the program during its first year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both agencies made the decision to hold off stocking the stations until they deemed it was publicly safe to do so.

