Power Book II: Ghost: Mary J. Blige Says She Was Nervous to Star on the Show

The film gives fans an intimate behind-the-scenes look into the recording process and resounding impact of her confessional album My Life, which Blige released Nov. 29, 1994, via Uptown Records. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul bared her soul on a 17-track project about her depression, struggles with drugs and alcohol, and abusive relationship, and she streamlined her self-love journey for others to follow. My Life remained at No. 1 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart for eight weeks and reached the top 10 of the Billboard 200, won the 1995 Billboard Music Award for top R&B album, and received a 1996 Grammy nomination for best R&B album. It's heralded as one of her best albums, but it speaks to the worst times of Blige's life.