Power Book II: Ghost: Mary J. Blige Says She Was Nervous to Star on the Show

By Aramide Tinubu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mary J. Blige has become a favorite Power Book II: Ghost, the highly-rated Starz drama series that follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), the 18-year-old son of the late drug kingpin, James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick). In Ghost, Tariq tries to balance life as a college student while getting into the drug game to earn money to get his mother, Tasha St. Patrick (Naturi Naughton), released from prison.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen.

Celebritiesphilasun.com

Mary J. Blige and Griseldo rapper Conway The Machine were spotted together

Although Mariah Carey is no longer listed among the roster of artists on Roc Nation’s website, the multiple Grammy award winning songstress denies reports that she and Jay-Z departed ways following an “explosive” meeting. Insisting that things are still good between her and the business mogul, Carey posted on Twitter, “The only explosive situation I’d ever get into with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song Heartbreaker. To the people who make up these lies! Say Poof! Vamoose!” A source close to the situation reportedly said, “Mariah’s relationship with Roc Nation ended amicably and Mariah and Jay-Z are on great terms.”…..
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Here's How Much Mary J. Blige Is Really Worth

Since bursting onto the music scene, Mary J. Blige has cemented herself as one of music's leading ladies in R&B. With nine Grammy Award wins and four No. 1 albums on the US Billboard 200 to her name, it's safe to say that the "No More Drama" hitmaker has enjoyed quite the career.
MusicBillboard

Mary J. Blige Talks 'My Life' Doc, Protecting Her Inner-Child & Honoring Andre Harrell: Watch

The film gives fans an intimate behind-the-scenes look into the recording process and resounding impact of her confessional album My Life, which Blige released Nov. 29, 1994, via Uptown Records. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul bared her soul on a 17-track project about her depression, struggles with drugs and alcohol, and abusive relationship, and she streamlined her self-love journey for others to follow. My Life remained at No. 1 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart for eight weeks and reached the top 10 of the Billboard 200, won the 1995 Billboard Music Award for top R&B album, and received a 1996 Grammy nomination for best R&B album. It's heralded as one of her best albums, but it speaks to the worst times of Blige's life.
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Mary J Blige Claims Ex-Husband Kendu Isaacs Said She Is 'Done, Fat, and Old' but Fans Convinced Her Not to Abandon Music

Mary J Blige enjoys being called many names— an actor, a celebrity, and a talented singer. However, being called "a survivor" strikes a chord every time. Mary J Blige is popularly known as an American singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist. With nine Grammy awards and a hundred million records to her name, the 50-year-old has stamped her place in the music industry.
CelebritiesParsons Sun

Mary J Blige rules out Verzuz battle

Mary J. Blige has ruled out a Verzuz battle. The 50-year-old singer, songwriter and actress insisted she has no plans to take part in the webcast series, which sees two entertainers going head-to-head with their discographies, as she doesn't think it would be beneficial for her career. Speaking on 'The...
New Orleans, LAkisswtlz.com

Mary J. Blige’s Ex-Husband stole from her?

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 06: Singer Mary J. Blige walks from the stage during the SiriusXM's Heart & Soul Channel Broadcasts from Essence Festival on July 6, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Mary J. Blige was married to Kendu Issacs for many...
Celebritiesnowdecatur.com

R&B Snippets: Rihanna, Mary J. Blige & More!

BOUNCER REFUSED TO LET RIHANNA INTO AN NYC CLUB BECAUSE SHE FORGOT HER ID: A bouncer at a NYC nightclub refused to let Rihanna in after she forgot to bring her ID. Pop Faction obtained video of the singer outside of the bar with boyfriend A$AP Rocky trying to get in the club. Meanwhile, fans also noticed that Rihanna has covered the matching shark tattoo that she got with Drake back when they were dating in 2016.
Musickclu.org

Making The Music to Accompany 'Mary J. Blige's My Life'

Someone recently said Mary J. Blige’s voice articulates with laser precision the pain of a generation. That’s especially true of her 1994 album “My Life.” And on Friday audiences can stream a new Amazon documentary that explores this seminal album that lays bare some of Blige’s biggest life struggles. Five-time...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Mary J. Blige recounts recording ‘My Life’ while she was ‘stuck in hell’

Great art can be born from deep struggle, and that point was delivered in CD cases around the world when Mary J. Blige’s album My Life dropped on Nov. 29, 1994. The deeply personal sophomore release from the hip-hop-influenced songstress that included the hit singles “Be Happy,” “I’m Goin’ Down” and “You Bring Me Joy” went triple platinum, earned a Grammy nomination and is now generally considered one of the greatest R&B albums ever released.
Celebritiessouthernillinoisnow.com

Mary J. Blige opens up about her life in new documentary ‘Mary J. Blige’s My Life’

Mary J. Blige’s My Life explores the life of nine-time Grammy winner Mary J. Blige leading up to the making of her Grammy-nominated 1994 album, My Life. In the documentary, from Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth, the queen of hip-hop and R&B will touch on her early years growing up in Yonkers, New York and her relationship with late music executive Andre Harrell, who signed Mary to Uptown Records as a backup vocalist in 1989.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Mary J. Blige "Almost Cried" When Conway The Machine Gave Her His Chain

Weeks ago, several of DMX's friends gathered together for the listening party to his posthumous album Exodus. Just prior to its release, the bittersweet get-together found Swizz Beatz and many of his collaborators in the same room for a positive moment in tribute to Dark Man X, and it was reported that during the listening session, Mary J. Blige was even spotted shedding a few tears.
MusicAshley County Ledger

Mary J. Blige recalls 'etiquette school' early in career

Mary J. Blige was sent to "etiquette school" at the beginning of her career. The 50-year-old star - who launched her new documentary 'Mary J. Blige's My Life' this week - has opened up about her early years in the music industry and how she struggled with people tried to "change" her.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Mary J. Blige – ‘Hourglass’

Mary J. Blige is celebrating the release of her ‘My Life’ documentary on Amazon Prime Video with the debut of a brand new song named ‘Hourglass.’. The end credits track finds the Queen of Hip-Hop/Soul in a reflective space, which is apt given the thematic rooting of the special. During...
Mental HealthKXLY

Mary J. Blige: My fans saved me from suicide

Mary J. Blige credits her fans with saving her from suicidal thoughts. The 50-year-old musician has admitted she considered taking her own life early in her professional career, but ultimately chose to seek help because she knew she had fans who were counting on her. She said: “I think subconsciously,...
MusicLaredo Morning Times

'Mary J. Blige's My Life' Review: Landmark R&B Album Gets a Documentary Spotlight

Mary J. Blige’s 1992 debut, “What’s the 411?,” was an instant smash that established the young Yonkers singer as a multiplatinum hitmaker, a fashion icon and the prototype for what an R&B star could look and sound like in the hip-hop era. But it wasn’t until her second album, 1994’s “My Life,” that the Blige most of us are familiar with — the heart-on-a-sleeve singer-songwriter unafraid to mine her own considerable trauma through music — truly began to take shape.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Mary J. Blige Rejects Idea Of "Verzuz": "That's Not On The Top Of My List"

Fans of Verzuz haven't been quiet about their desire to see Mary J. Blige take to the stage. Over the past year or so, fans have been begging to see the Queen of Hp-Hop Soul share just a handful of her favorite hits, however, who her opponent may be has been called into question. Recently, there were rumors that Toni Braxton and Mary J. Blige would unite for a Verzuz on July 4, however, Verzuz quickly swooped in to lay the gossip to rest.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Mary J. Blige Breaks Down Her Career, from 'What's the 411?' to 'Respect'

Mary J. Blige takes us through her storied singing and acting career, breaking down her albums 'What's the 411?,' 'My Life,' 'No More Drama,' and 'Strength of a Woman.' Mary also talks about her various movie and tv roles, from 'The Umbrella Academy' to 'Respect.' Mary J. Blige's My Life is now available on Amazon Prime Video. Stream Now: http://bit.ly/WatchMorePrimeVideo.

