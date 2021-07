DOVER, DEL. – State Auditor Kathy McGuiness today released the following statement regarding proposed regulations for pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs):. “This month, I released a report titled ‘Lack of Transparency & Accountability in Drug Pricing Could be Costing Taxpayers Millions’ that listed the ways poor contracting with Express Scripts Inc. (ESI) cost Delawareans over three times the average drug inflationary rate. My team specifically discussed the financial impact on the State Benefits Office (SBO) and how ESI cost Delaware’s taxpayers over $24.5 million more than they should have paid for state employees’ prescription drugs.