Trae Tha Truth, James Harden Partner To Launch ‘Trae Day’ Scholarship Fund
Over the weekend, James Harden, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were knocked out of the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks. While the off-season has begun, Harden is far from taking a vacation. Earlier today, he announced that he would be joining Durant and Team USA as they travel to Tokyo, Japan for the 2021 Summer Olympic Games. In addition, he will work with rapper Trae The Truth to launch a scholarship fund for underprivileged students in the greater Houston, Texas area.defpen.com