Trae Tha Truth, James Harden Partner To Launch ‘Trae Day’ Scholarship Fund

Over the weekend, James Harden, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were knocked out of the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks. While the off-season has begun, Harden is far from taking a vacation. Earlier today, he announced that he would be joining Durant and Team USA as they travel to Tokyo, Japan for the 2021 Summer Olympic Games. In addition, he will work with rapper Trae The Truth to launch a scholarship fund for underprivileged students in the greater Houston, Texas area.

Celebritieshypefresh.co

Meek Mill Tickled By James Harden In Viral Video

Meek Mill enjoys going out and having a good time. James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets is often in the mix with Hip Hop artists. Both stars were present at Philadelphia Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July “White Party” in the Hamptons. The tickle encounter occurred in the background...
NBAAceShowbiz

James Harden Denies Paying Saweetie $100K for a Date, 50 Cent Mocks Quavo

Defending the NBA star against rumors of him paying the raptress a thousand dollars for a date, the 'Power' co-creator insinuates that the Migos star may now regret letting the 'Icy Girl' raptress go. AceShowbiz - James Harden has spoken up after he's reported to be splurging some money to...
NBAWashington Times

Charles Barkley to leave ‘Inside the NBA,’ blames cancel culture: ‘We can’t even have fun any more’

Basketball legend Charles Barkley will be leaving his decades-long hosting gig on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program — and he blames cancel culture. In an appearance on Washington sports-radio station WJFK, 106.7 The Fan, Mr. Barkley slammed as “jackasses” the social-justice warriors who launch online attacks, and even criticized his bosses and co-hosts on TNT.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Reacts After Bronny James Missed A Game-Winning Shot

LeBron James is surprisingly not making a run at the NBA Finals this year after his Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoff by the Phoenix Suns. Instead, he's focused on supporting and helping his kids get better on the court. A couple of days...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Scottie Pippen Uses 1 Word To Describe Michael Jordan

Former Chicago Bulls great Scottie Pippen dropped some bombshell comments in a new interview with The Dan Patrick Show on Monday morning. Most notably, Pippen accused former Bulls head coach Phil Jackson of being a racist. Pippen believes Jackson’s game-winning play call for Tony Kukoc in the 1994 NBA playoffs was racially motivated. When Patrick said that means you’re calling Pippen a racist, the former Bulls great agreed.
NBACBS Sports

Scottie Pippen on his relationship with Michael Jordan: 'We never really had that off-the-court relationship'

The 1990s Chicago Bulls dynasty has been the poster child for success in professional sports ever since they won six championships. We were reminded of that success last summer when "The Last Dance," a six-part documentary detailed their dominance in the league and the meteoric rise of Michael Jordan both as a global and basketball star. The documentary showed just how demanding Jordan was as a player and teammate, and how despite winning six championships together, he and Scottie Pippen weren't the best of friends.
NBAPosted by
rolling out

Pat Riley fined for comments about LeBron James

The NBA doesn’t play when it comes to “tampering,” and even complimenting another player can get you into hot water, too. The NBA has fined Miami Heat president Pat Riley $25,000 for tampering comments regarding LeBron James. Riley recently was a guest on Dan Le Batard’s podcast and was speaking of LeBron James’ greatness and that he’d be willing to have James come back to Miami if the opportunity ever presented itself.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

5 NBA Stars The Lakers Can Land For A Package Centered Around Kyle Kuzma

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very disappointing end to their season in 2021. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis missing a combined 65 games, the Lakers fell all the way to the 7th seed in a very competitive Western Conference. Of course, their chances of going back to back in championships were slim to none because of that.

