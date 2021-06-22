‘The Bachelorette’: Who Is Michael Allio? Katie Thurston’s Contestant Will Share a ‘Deeply Heartfelt Story’
We’re a few weeks into The Bachelorette Season 17 with Katie Thurston, and many fans are wondering about cast member Michael Allio, aka Michael A. Multiple promos revealed the contestant will receive a one-on-one date in episode 3, and it’s possible Katie will start to fall for the single dad. So who is Michael A. from The Bachelorette? Here’s what we know about the reality star, including his age, job, and Instagram.www.cheatsheet.com