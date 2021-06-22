Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘The Bachelorette’: Who Is Michael Allio? Katie Thurston’s Contestant Will Share a ‘Deeply Heartfelt Story’

By Connie Liou
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’re a few weeks into The Bachelorette Season 17 with Katie Thurston, and many fans are wondering about cast member Michael Allio, aka Michael A. Multiple promos revealed the contestant will receive a one-on-one date in episode 3, and it’s possible Katie will start to fall for the single dad. So who is Michael A. from The Bachelorette? Here’s what we know about the reality star, including his age, job, and Instagram.

www.cheatsheet.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
65K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#The Bachelorette#The L4 Project#Bachelor Nation#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Reality Steve Says Katie Thurston Left ‘The Bachelorette’ Engaged to Blake Moynes

It's only week three of Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season, but there are already tons of spoilers for what's to come. Obvi, the question on everyone’s mind is...who the heck does Katie get engaged to at the end of her season??? Well, you’re in luck, because Reality Steve just dropped the intel on the winning contestant who popped the question. But before we continue:
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

New Fan Theory Identifies ‘Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston’s Shocking End & Winner

A fan theory is floating around about how Katie Thurston gets to her final rose and who she gives it to. So far fans know for sure her season of The Bachelorette wrapped up filming a week early. However, nobody seems to know exactly what happened to get to that point. Now, there is a theory that actually makes a lot of sense and also lines up with a few things Katie has said. Keep reading to find out but remember some spoilers are ahead!!
TV & VideosPosted by
Us Weekly

‘The Bachelorette’: Katie Thurston Invites Blake Moynes to Stay, Sends Home Thomas for Being a ‘Liar’

Trusting her intuition. Katie Thurston made tough decisions on her journey toward finding love during the Monday, June 28, episode of The Bachelorette. Katie first tasked her suitors with playing truth or dare during a group date. She encouraged them to be honest with her during the afterparty, which some took as an invitation to tell her about Thomas’ admission that he had thought about being the Bachelor.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Did Katie Thurston Hint Thomas Jacobs Will Be On Paradise?

Thomas Jacobs might not be the next Bachelor, but it looks like he could be heading to the beach. After one of the most dramatic Bachelorette eliminations of all time (seriously, my jaw is still on the floor), Katie Thurston hinted her onscreen ex could come back for The Bachelor’s summer spinoff. If you’re wondering whether Thomas Jacobs will be on Bachelor in Paradise, Queen Katie hinted there’s a good chance you’ll see him on the sand.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston Discovers Secret Envelope During Her Date in New Clip

Katie Thurston puts pressure on one of her suitors after opening a surprise envelope during the upcoming episode of The Bachelorette. As seen in E! News' exclusive promo for the episode that airs on Monday, July 5, the Bachelorette goes on a one-on-one date with Andrew Spencer. Andrew has become a fan favorite after defending Katie's ability to make her own decisions in light of the Thomas drama on the most recent episode.
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Is this ‘The Bachelorette’ or ‘Survivor’? Katie Thurston axes a wannabe ‘Bachelor’

“Your ‘Bachelor’ audition is over. GET OUT.”. Renton’s Katie Thurston, the star of “The Bachelorette,” had promised on Twitter that Monday night’s episode was “about to get wild.” She wasn’t lying. The central theme was whether tall, chiseled sentient cartoon character Thomas Jacobs was here for the right reasons, meaning that he was looking for love and not for fame as the next male lead in ABC’s reality date-a-rama.
TV ShowsRefinery29

The Bachelorette Men Keep “Protecting” Katie. It’s Not As Chivalrous As They Think It Is

The Bachelorette drama usually takes a familiar shape: girl meets 30 boys, a handful of those boys turn on one their own, that unlucky boy is accused of harboring “the wrong reasons,” and rumors circulate until someone involved in the kerfuffle is sent home during a fraught two-on-one date. Sometimes folks are sent into the wilderness (ask JoJo Fletcher) and other times a simple resort couch is all that’s necessary (at least in a pandemic).
Celebritiescartermatt.com

The Bachelorette episode 5 spoilers: New Katie, Andrew S. date details!

On Monday night’s The Bachelorette episode 5 you’ll have a chance to see Andrew S. in the spotlight, as he’s getting his first one-on-one date with Katie Thurston!. From the very first night, it was clear that this was only a matter of time. The two have one of the best relationships on the show right now — we wouldn’t have him at the same place as Michael or Greg at the moment, but it’s clear that they have a natural chemistry and good rapport. They’ve got the foundation; now, they just have to build upon it! Luckily, that is what their date seems to be by and large about.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Bachelorette Katie Thurston Warns Not to Date Thomas on ‘BiP,’ Talks Blake DMs and Front-Runner Greg: ‘Viall Files’ Revelations

Here’s hoping the cast of Bachelor in Paradise has access to podcasts in Mexico? Katie Thurston was candid about her Bachelorette journey during an appearance on Nick Viall’s podcast, making it clear that she doesn’t think her former contestant Thomas Jacobs would be a good choice for any Bachelor alums to date on the beach spinoff.

Comments / 0

Community Policy