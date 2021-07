CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Before the pandemic, Patricia Gutierrez would drop her 8-year-old autistic son off at school in San Jose and her 4-year-old son off at day care every morning. After her mother, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, was picked up and shuttled to a senior center, Gutierrez would drive to work as a licensed vocational nurse at a school for special needs students.