The Walking Dead Cut Rick Grimes Shocker That Robert Kirkman Says Went “Too Far”
The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman reveals a cut Rick Grimes moment from the comic books that the creator says was "too far to go." In issue #17 of Volume 3: Safety Behind Bars, Rick is guilt-ridden over the gruesome murders of Hershel Greene's young twin daughters, Rachel and Susie, who are discovered to be the decapitated victims of a violent inmate of the prison where Rick's group of zombie apocalypse survivors have taken residency. Also weighing on a sleep-deprived Rick: the recent double deaths of Tyreese's daughter Julie and her boyfriend Chris, a teen couple who die tragically and violently shortly after arriving at the prison.comicbook.com