Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Walking Dead Cut Rick Grimes Shocker That Robert Kirkman Says Went “Too Far”

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman reveals a cut Rick Grimes moment from the comic books that the creator says was "too far to go." In issue #17 of Volume 3: Safety Behind Bars, Rick is guilt-ridden over the gruesome murders of Hershel Greene's young twin daughters, Rachel and Susie, who are discovered to be the decapitated victims of a violent inmate of the prison where Rick's group of zombie apocalypse survivors have taken residency. Also weighing on a sleep-deprived Rick: the recent double deaths of Tyreese's daughter Julie and her boyfriend Chris, a teen couple who die tragically and violently shortly after arriving at the prison.

comicbook.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kirkman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Image Comics#Twitter#Twd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Dexter
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Fear the Walking Dead season 7 will see John Dorie Sr again?

The sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead ended with a literal bang as cult leader Teddy Maddox and his followers launched a nuclear warhead. Now, fans are anxious to see what happens next. Season seven started filming while the sixth season was airing, and it is anyone’s guess where the story will go. The threat of Teddy is gone, but what will come next?
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Walking Dead: 5 of Carol’s Best Scenes and 5 of her Worst

Carol Peletier is one of the most popular characters in The Walking Dead Universe. Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) has been nothing short of a spectacular badass in every one of her The Walking Dead appearances. Carol has captivated fans across the globe with her remarkable reactions to danger and her warming approach to those nearest except for maybe Sam, alas! As one of the longest-serving characters on the show, we have all seen a true evolution of her character and have been beside her every step of the way.
TV SeriesComicBook

Keith Carradine’s John Dorie Sr. Plays a “Major Role” in Fear the Walking Dead Season 7

Keith Carradine is saddling up for a "major role" as John Dorie Sr. in Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. Season 6 introduces the cowboy cop as the estranged father of gunned-down gunslinger John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) when John junior's widow, June Dorie (Jenna Elfman), investigates the meaning of "the end is the beginning." Behind it is cult leader Teddy Maddox (John Glover), an escaped serial killer Dorie Sr. put behind bars decades before the zombie apocalypse. Dorie Sr. and June survived Teddy's plot to bring about the end in "The Beginning," the Season 6 finale, escaping into an underground bunker just as ten nuclear warheads detonated across the state of Texas.
TV SeriesNME

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ star wants Negan crossover

The Walking Dead: World Beyond star Aliyah Royale has admitted she would love to see her character Iris Bennett crossover with the main show’s Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). The actress will return to her spin-off role in the upcoming second and final season, though has spoken of her dream collaborations should her character survive, admitting she wants to see her interact with Negan and Michonne (Danai Gurira).
TV & VideosCollider

AMC Reveals Full Line-Up for Comic-Con@Home, Including 'The Walking Dead,' 'Creepshow' & 'Doctor Who'

AMC has revealed their full line-up for the second virtual Comic-Con@Home this July, which will feature several Walking Dead franchise projects, as well as highly anticipated series like Creepshow and Doctor Who. All the shows coming to Comic-Con include The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Fear the Walking Dead, V/H/S/94, Slasher: Flesh & Blood, Ultra City Smiths and Horror Noir. Check out the full details of each panel below.
Video GamesVentureBeat

The Walking Dead will shuffle its way into The Sandbox metaverse

The Walking Dead is coming to The Sandbox. That’s a big boost for this decentralized gaming virtual world, which is built on blockchain-based nonfungible tokens (NFTs). The Sandbox is a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, which recently raised $138.8 million at a $1 billion valuation and became gaming’s newest “unicorn.”. Now...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Walking Dead Universe to invade SDCC virtual event

The Walking Dead has been a staple at SDCC for the duration of the series. Over the years, The Walking Dead has wowed attendees with the presentations they bring to the event. This year’s SDCC at Home event will take place July 23-25. Last year we highlighted The Walking Dead’s...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

First Look At Walking Dead's Clementine Graphic Novel In Skybound X #1

Already sold out and gone to second printing, Skybound X #1 is hotting up on eBay, particularly due to the continuance of Rick Grimes 2000 from Walking Dead #75 but also the first comics appearance of Clementine from the Tell Tale Games Walking Dead stories. A new story for the Skybound X anthology celebrating ten – okay – eleven years of Skybound. And it also previews the new Clementine YA graphic novel by Tille Walden out next year, with ads and previews aplenty.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Best of The Walking Dead Collection Premieres With 'Best of Morgan'

The Best of The Walking Dead, a collection of episodes spotlighting fan-favorite characters of The Walking Dead, is now streaming on AMC+. Released July 8 as part of the streamer's month-long Comic-Con on AMC+ package, The Best of The Walking Dead debuts weekly on Thursdays with "Best Of" edition episodes of The Walking Dead. The special playlist, launched with the best of Morgan (Lennie James), collects episodes spotlighting Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and Carol (Melissa McBride), the four characters featured in the AMC+ exclusive special series The Walking Dead: Origins.
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Skybound X #5 launches Robert Kirkman's next new property

Image Comics and Robert Kirkman's Skybound will launch C.O.D.E. with artist Jason Howard in August 4's Skybound X #5, and the property will then follow in its own series. The Skybound X anthology series, which coincides with the imprint and media studios' 10th anniversary, has featured a mix of new properties along with special stories from around the Skybound catalog.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Talking Dead will be LIVE again for Walking Dead special

Fans of The Walking Dead who have missed the LIVE Talking Dead sessions…good news! Chris Hardwick will be back on August 15 with The Walking Dead preview show, and it will be LIVE in the studio once again!. Talking Dead announced on Twitter that the show would return for the...
MoviesComicBook

The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan Nominated at 1st Annual HCA TV Awards

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan is taking a swing at Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama, at the inaugural Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards. Nominated for his role as Negan on the AMC zombie drama, which ended its extended tenth season with the prequel episode "Here's Negan," Morgan is among the HCA TV Awards nominees revealed by the organization on Thursday. Other nominees include Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country, HBO), Dylan McDermott (Law & Order: Organized Crime, NBC), Jason Rodriguez (Pose, FX), John Carroll Lynch (Big Sky, ABC), John Lithgow (Perry Mason, HBO), Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country, HBO), and Tzi Ma (Kung Fu, The CW).
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Walking Dead: TWDU's Comic-Con@Home Plans Offer Interesting Intel

If you thought AMC's "The Walking Dead" Universe was going to let Comic-Con@Home pass it by then we're not sure where you've been for over the past ten years. That's right, The Walking Dead Season 11, Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 will be getting much love and attention on Saturday, July 24, with individual panels set to look back on where things have been and preview where things might be going. And yes, there will be fan questions- now check out the panel intel below. Something to keep in mind: the panel schedule that was released also includesd some additional "logline" information on each of the respective upcoming seasons that are definitely worth dissecting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy