The Walking Dead Cut Rick Grimes Shocker That Robert Kirkman Says Went “Too Far”

If you thought AMC's "The Walking Dead" Universe was going to let Comic-Con@Home pass it by then we're not sure where you've been for over the past ten years. That's right, The Walking Dead Season 11, Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 will be getting much love and attention on Saturday, July 24, with individual panels set to look back on where things have been and preview where things might be going. And yes, there will be fan questions- now check out the panel intel below. Something to keep in mind: the panel schedule that was released also includesd some additional "logline" information on each of the respective upcoming seasons that are definitely worth dissecting.