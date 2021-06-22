Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fan Creates Awesome Jonesy Fortnite Fighter Concept

Last week, Tekken's Kazuya was revealed as the next fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Nintendo Switch. With just one DLC character left in the Fighter's Pass Vol. 2 DLC, there's bound to be a plethora of speculation about the game's future. A lot of fans would love to see a representative from Fortnite, and Reddit poster Jtneagle decided to share their own concept for how Jonesy might handle in Nintendo's fighting game. The poster went above and beyond in their post, detailing all of the different moves they could see Jonesy using, and the button combinations that would be used to pull each one off.